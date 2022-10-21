The positive growth is reflected by a positive weighted net balance (WNB) of 88.1%, despite retreating from 96.9% in the previous period.
"Positive WNB values point to broad-based growth across all loan types, with respondents expecting a higher positive WNB in the fourth quarter of 2022 (WNB 90.0%)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.
Respondents predict slightly looser lending standards in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
It is signalled by a negative Lending Standards Index of -1.9%, primarily in terms of administration fees.
The latest survey also reveals how respondents have remained optimistic on credit growth moving forward, predicting 8.5% (yoy) growth in 2022 compared with 5.2% (yoy) recorded in 2021.