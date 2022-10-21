English  
The latest survey also reveals how respondents have remained optimistic on credit growth moving forward. (Photo: medcom.id)
Positive Growth of New Loan Disbursements in Q3 2022: BI's Banking Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2022 14:38
Jakarta: The latest Banking Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) in the third quarter of 2022 indicates positive quarterly growth of new loan disbursements.
 
The positive growth is reflected by a positive weighted net balance (WNB) of 88.1%, despite retreating from 96.9% in the previous period.  
 
"Positive WNB values point to broad-based growth across all loan types, with respondents expecting a higher positive WNB in the fourth quarter of 2022 (WNB 90.0%)," BI Communication Department Executive Director Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.

Respondents predict slightly looser lending standards in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter.
 
It is signalled by a negative Lending Standards Index of -1.9%, primarily in terms of administration fees. 
 
The latest survey also reveals how respondents have remained optimistic on credit growth moving forward, predicting 8.5% (yoy) growth in 2022 compared with 5.2% (yoy) recorded in 2021. 
 
