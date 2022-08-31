English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The losses could affect various economic sectors. (Photo:Medcom.id)
The losses could affect various economic sectors. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Climate Change Losses Could Reach 40% of GDP by 2050: BI

Antara • 31 August 2022 21:59
Jakarta: Indonesia’s climate change losses could reach 40 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2050, according to the assistant director of Bank Indonesia's macroprudential department, Heru Rahadyan.
 
The losses could affect various economic sectors, ranging from people of higher economic status to the lower-middle class, and from big companies to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he noted.
 
"If we lose 40 percent of our income, it will have a lot of effects. Some (sections of the population may) fall into poverty; companies could go bankrupt," he underlined during a discussion entitled “Sustainable Finance 101” organized by Bank Indonesia and WWF Indonesia, which was followed online from here on Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Losses of 40 percent of the GDP by 2050 would be much larger than the global average of 18 percent, Rahadyan said. According to him, this could be attributed to Indonesia's geographical condition as an archipelagic and agricultural country.
 
"Ours is higher because Indonesia's geography is very vulnerable. We have many volcanoes in the Ring of Fire, and then there are many people living on the coast; there are millions," he added.
 
As an archipelagic country, climate change would greatly impact the distribution of logistics to all regions because weather conditions strongly impact the mobility of sea and air transportation, he explained.
 
Meanwhile, as Indonesia is an agricultural country, climate change will greatly affect the productivity of the agriculture and fisheries sectors because weather conditions have a significant role in the production process, he said.
 
Therefore, climate change will have a significant impact on logistics and supply chains in the country, which will consequently affect the economy, banking, and financial system.
 
According to Rahadyan, Indonesia's economic losses due to climate change have reached around Rp100 trillion per year, and the figure will continue to increase every year.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Expects Indonesian Economy to Grow Above 5% in Q3

Govt Expects Indonesian Economy to Grow Above 5% in Q3

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Optimistic of Increased Exports following RCEP Ratification

Indonesia Optimistic of Increased Exports following RCEP Ratification

English
trade
Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Yes</i>! Harga Pertamax Turbo Cs Turun
Ekonomi

Yes! Harga Pertamax Turbo Cs Turun

Dunia Kehilangan Sosok Mikhail Gorbachev
Internasional

Dunia Kehilangan Sosok Mikhail Gorbachev

Jelang Kualifikasi Piala AFC U-20, Stadion GBT Dipasang 126 CCTV
Olahraga

Jelang Kualifikasi Piala AFC U-20, Stadion GBT Dipasang 126 CCTV

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi

Mantap! Farel Prayoga Berangkat Sekolah Naik Jet Pribadi
Hiburan

Mantap! Farel Prayoga Berangkat Sekolah Naik Jet Pribadi

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi
Nasional

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!