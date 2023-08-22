Head of Authority Reveals Investment Plan for Aguan-Sukanto Tanoto Project at IKN

Aguan is certain to lead the Domestic Investment Consortium (PMDN) to strengthen the IKN project. Bambang said he was still having intense discussions regarding the certainty of investment with these conglomerates.
"This investment is still being negotiated. For example, the problem with land. Some are asking for 300 hectares and want to be close to a green area," said the Head of the IKN Authority Agency quoted on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
It offers various forms of investment to the private sector. For example, the construction of apartments, hotels, malls, schools, hospitals, and others.
Bambang hopes that the investment interest from the PMDN consortium in IKN can be realized soon.
Large companies are interestedHe boasted that apart from Aguan and Sukanto Tanoto, several other large companies have also shown an interest in investing in IKN.
"We are still waiting for the black and white (agreement). Many places can be adjusted (for investments in IKN). Not just one consortium, many are interested. All are still in process," he explained.
Previously, the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia delivered the PMDN IKN consortium led by the founder of Agung Sedayu Group Sugianto Kusuma.
The plan is for the PMDN Consortium to start groundbreaking investment in IKN in September 2023.