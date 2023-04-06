Delve Into Utomo Brothers’s Vision Empowering Indonesian Creators

The two of them have been instrumental in transforming the Indonesian media landscape, bringing about innovative solutions and spearheading the live streaming industry in the country.
The journey of Winston and William began in 2014 when they noticed a gap in the Indonesian media industry. They realizes that traditional media channels were not reaching the younger demographic, who were increasingly turning to digital media for their news and entertainment needs. This sparked an idea in their minds, and they decided to build a digital media company that would cater to this growing segment.
The brothers then founded IDN Media, a digital media company that aimed to provide high-quality content to millennials and Generation Z. Since then, IDN Media has grown to become one of the largest digital media companies in Indonesia. IDN Media offers a range of digital media solutions, including news, entertainment, and lifestyle content, as well as social media management services.
Photo: special
The following is the vision of Winston Utomo and William Utomo for empowering content creators and building a creators economy in Indonesia.
One of the most significant achievements of IDN Media is its IDN App, which has been a game-changer in the live streaming industry in Indonesia. The IDN App provides a platform for content creators to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience. With the IDN App, content creators can live stream their performances, interact with their fans, and monetise the content.
The platform's popularity exploded, and it quickly became one of the most widely used live streaming platforms in Indonesia. The IDN App has been hugely popular among Indonesian millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly turning to digital media for their entertainment needs. The app has been instrumental in bringing about a new era of live streaming in Indonesia, and its success has been a testament to the vision and innovation of Winston and William Utomo.
In addition to the IDN App, IDN Media has also launched ICE by IDN Media, a platform that aims to kickstart the creators economy in Indonesia. ICE by IDN Media provides a range of services for content creators, including talent management, content creation, and monetisation support.
Unleashing the creators economy's potential
ICE is fundamental in that it has helped launch the careers and maintain engagements for many of the nation’s up-and-coming Indonesian creators and influencers. Through ICE by IDN Media, the Utomo brothers are empowering content creators to turn their passion into a viable career. The platform has been instrumental in providing opportunities for Indonesian creators to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience.
Winston and William's vision for IDN Media has always been to create a platform that reflects the needs and aspirations of Indonesia's young and dynamic population. By launching the IDN App and ICE by IDN Media, they have successfully tapped into two growing trends in Indonesia's media landscape: live streaming and the creators' economy.
Cater the young audiences
Photo: special
Winston and William's success with IDN Media and its various platforms didn't come easily, though. They faced numerous challenges along the way, including navigating Indonesia's complex regulatory environment and finding the right talent to build their team. Despite these challenges, the brothers persevered, and their hard work paid off.
Today, IDN Media is one of the most successful digital media companies in Indonesia, with a range of platforms that cater to various interests and niches. As Indonesia continues to grow and evolve, it's clear that Winston and William Utomo will bring forward more innovation within the digital media industry in Indonesia, shaping its landscape for years to come.