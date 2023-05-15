BSI is Hacked, a Reminder for Government be more Sensitive About Cyber Threats

"Banks and the government are expected to increase their sensitivity to security and cyber threats that continue to grow," said DPR Commission XI member Junaidi Auly in a written statement, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Junaidi said cyber attacks that paralyzed transactions at BSI needed to be taken seriously. BSI must evaluate service security including building and increasing the effectiveness of anticipating attacks.
"Through alternative strategies and responses to various cybercrime risks," said the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) politician.
Junaidi said that banks must be aware of the level of security of their services. This is because the increase in cyber threats needs to be accompanied by service security readiness.
"The implications of this crime are not only financially detrimental to banks and customers, but also affect customer trust," he said.
On the other hand, Junaidi encourages the government and the Financial Services Authority (OJK) to pay more attention. So, there is a real follow-up to really strengthen cybersecurity,
"Cybersecurity is of course not only the responsibility of banks, but the government's support is needed in building a more effective model," he said. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)