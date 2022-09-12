English  
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Expected to Reach 4-5% in 2023: Economist

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Insi Nantika Jelita • 12 September 2022 11:05
Jakarta: University of Indonesia (UI) economist Anton H. Gunawan has predicted that Indonesia's annual inflation rate would still be relatively high at around four to five percent in 2023. 
 
"Inflation next year is not something that is very scary but it is still relatively high," said the economist during Zoomnomics Discussion held by UI's Faculty of Economy and Business (FEB).
 
Don't expect it to return to pre-pandemic levels. It would be around four to five percent due to falling commodity prices," he explained.
 
According to him, this year's high inflation projection is due to the impacts of the increase in fuel prices as well as soaring food prices.
 
"The impacts of the increase in fuel prices would lead to increasing inflation this year," said Anton.

However, next year's high inflation rate is expected to be curtailed by the Indonesian government's policy to contain the ongoing food crisis.

State Budget Deficit

Previously, President Joko Widodo had emphasized that the 2023 state budget deficit should not exceed three percent. 
 
This was conveyed by the head of state while chairing the Plenary Cabinet Session at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on August 8.
 
However, the government considers this target is quite challenging. The reason is that in 2023 the prices of various leading commodities would decline. It would clearly affect the government's income.
 
(WAH)

