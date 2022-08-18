English  
Food prices are relatively under control as compared to before. (Photo: medcom.id)
Food Prices in Indonesia Now Relatively Stable: Minister

Antara • 18 August 2022 18:00
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto  at the 2022 National Coordinating Meeting for Inflation Control, laid emphasis on the fact that food prices were relatively stable as of today.
 
"We see from a volatile food cost perspective that food prices are relatively under control as compared to before, when there was also Eid, so there was an increase in demand," the minister stated at the coordination meeting followed online here on Thursday.
 
Hartarto explained that the current average price of rice still stood at around Rp10 thousand per kilogram. The price of beef had also fallen as well as the prices of chicken, sugar, shallots, garlic, and red chilies.

The price of chicken was also considered to be quite low, at below Rp20 thousand.
 
However, the minister revealed that the inflation rate in 30 provinces in July 2022 stood above the national rate of 4.94 percent (year-on-year). Of the 30 provinces, five that recorded the highest inflation rate were Jambi, at 8.55 percent; West Sumatra, 8.01 percent; Bangka Belitung, 7.77 percent; Riau, 7.04 percent; and Aceh, 6.97 percent.
 
"This becomes a (cause for) concern for all governors to help maintain through the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) to make additional efforts, so that stability in prices can be maintained. The TPID must make several adaptive and innovative inflation control programs," he explained.
 
Meanwhile, in terms of logistics, the coordinating minister remarked that President Joko Widodo had urged Minister of Transportation, Budi Karya Sumadi, to increase the frequency of flights, so that logistics costs and ticket prices for passengers could be reduced.
 
"This step includes efforts to restructure Garuda Indonesia (national flag carrier) to add more aircraft. The government has restructured Garuda, which is currently in the process, and the number of aircraft from Garuda is expected to increase," Hartarto stated.
 
(WAH)
