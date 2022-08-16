KAI launches Special Livery to Commemorate Indonesian Independence Day

Jakarta: State-owned railway Company PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) has launched a special livery to commemorate the 77th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence.
Vice President of Public Relations of KAI Joni Martinus said the launching of the special livery was to enliven the Independence Day festivities.
"This special livery commemorating the 77th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence is a reflection of KAI's love for the country," he said in a written statement on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
KAI installed the special livery on a number of trains such as Bima, Sembrani, Taksaka, Argo Parahyangan, Argo Wilis, and others.
The special livery has a red background with an image of a hand holding a Red and White Flag, image Garuda Pancasila, silhouette of the archipelago, logo of the 77th Independence of the Republic of Indonesia with the theme Recovering Faster, Rising Stronger, and writing of Dirgahayu of the Republic of Indonesia #KAIUNTUKINDONESIA.
Not only train livery, Independence Day ornaments are also presence at a number of stations such as Jakarta's Gambir, West Java's Bandung, Central Java's Semarang Tawang, East Java's Surabaya Gubeng, and other stations.