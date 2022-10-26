English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian handicraft and batik industry can survive from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian handicraft and batik industry can survive from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Creative Products Supported by Unlimited Resources: Ministry

Antara • 26 October 2022 19:00
Bantul: The Industry Ministry affirmed that creative products, such as handicrafts and batik, in Indonesia were supported by unlimited natural and human resources.
 
"These unlimited resources will encourage the industry to be able to compete in the global market," Secretary of the Standardization and Industrial Services Policy Agency at the Industry Ministry Ratna Utarianingrum noted in her remarks at the 2022 National Seminar on Crafts and Batik Industries hosted at the Centre for Standardization and Services for the Handicraft and Batik Industry (BBSPJIKB) Yogyakarta, as quoted from a press release on Wednesday.
 
Utarianingrum highlighted that the handicraft and batik industry had significantly contributed to the national economy, and its products were in demand in the global market.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Industry Ministry stated that batik exports in 2021 were valued at US$46.24 million, and in the first half of 2022, the value had reached US$27.42 million. Furniture and handicraft exports in 2021 were recorded to reach US$3.46 billion, or up 27.23 percent from the previous year.
 
"These two sectors have, so far, relied on the use of local raw materials, so they have great potential to continue to be developed by cooperating with various agencies, associations, industry players, and practitioners," Utarianingrum stated.
 
One of the efforts being pursued by the centre was to hold the 2022 National Seminar on the Handicraft and Batik Industry that brought up the theme of "Local Wisdom for the Recovery and Awakening of the Handicraft and Batik Industry."
 
Head of BBSPJIKB at the Industry Ministry Hendra Yetty said that 58 speakers and around 250 participants from industry players, government institutions, academics, culturalists, and batik lovers, or observers were present at the event.
 
She expected that the 2022 National Seminar on Crafts and Batik Industries could be used as a platform to promote, discuss, and share information related to development of the creative industry, especially of handicrafts and batik.
 
It can also broaden the people's understanding of traditional crafts and batik as well as other aspects, so that cultural preservation can be realized in a positive manner.
 
"It is an inspiration for everyone that the Indonesian handicraft and batik industry can survive and rise from the world crisis and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and assist the development of science and culture related to batik, handicrafts, and other aspects," Yetty concluded. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The creative economy potential in Ugar Village is also promising. (Photo: medcom.id)

West Papua's Ugar Village Has Sustainable Ecotourism Potential: Minister

Jamu Part of Indonesia's National Identity: Minister

Mandalika Circuit Ready to Hold 2022 WSBK: Tourism Minister

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

English
military
Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

English
defense
Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

English
BPOM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%
Ekonomi

Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!
Internasional

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India
Olahraga

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman
Pendidikan

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!