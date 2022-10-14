G20 Countries Reaffirm Commitment to Solve Global Economic Challenges

In their last meeting under the Indonesia G20 Presidency, G20 Ministers and Governors reaffirmed their commitment to solve the heightened global economic challenges and focus on tangible progress.
"Since the very beginning of our Presidency, the G20 has worked together to advance globally critical issues, providing concrete and collective solutions to secure the recovery," Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo said in a media release on Thursday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
This October G20 FMCBG meeting was attended in-person by a record number of principals since the pandemic stroke, with 66 principals attending in person, and only 4 principals attending virtually.
Overall, the meeting is attended by 371 delegations, of which 304 attended in person and 67 are attended virtually.
In addition, the Indonesian G20 Presidency again invited the Finance Minister of Ukraine to this meeting, this is the 3rd invite during the Presidency.
G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) discussed six agendas, namely : 1) Global Economy; 2) International Financial Architecture; 3) Financial Sector Regulation; 4) Infrastructure Investment; 5) Sustainable Finance; and 6) Sustainable Taxation.
"We must go further – we need to develop concrete actions by demonstrating the spirit of cooperation, collaboration, and consensus. Our shared G20 history shows us we are capable of this," Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani stated.