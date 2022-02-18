English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Taxation of the wealthy remains highly ineffective in many countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
Taxation of the wealthy remains highly ineffective in many countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Trust Key for Higher Tax Revenues in Developing Countries: Report

English taxation covid-19 tax
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 February 2022 11:30
Washington: In many developing countries, tax revenues remain far below levels needed to provide citizens with basic services or fund extra spending to minimize the impact of COVID-19, says a new World Bank report.
 
According to the report, as governments look for ways to strengthen tax collection systems, they must take a holistic approach to tax reform that includes building citizens’ trust.
 
Innovations in Tax Compliance: Building Trust, Navigating Politics, and Tailoring Reforms outlines a novel, integrated framework for improving tax systems based on three core pillars: enforcement, facilitation, and trust. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the report, when implemented alongside reforms to boost enforcement and improve facilitation, strategies to increase trust between taxpayers and tax administrations can lead to higher rates of compliance and build a foundation of public support for more effective taxation.
 
"The report offers feasible, clear-cut paths to putting trust building into practice," said Edward Olowo-Okere, Director of the World Bank’s Governance Global Practice in a press release on Thursday.
 
"With detailed information on successful initiatives, it urges reformers to focus on how to more effectively tailor strategies to local contexts and constraints. In Freetown, Sierra Leone, for example, successful property tax reform followed significant public education programs and new forums for engagement between taxpayers and the city," the World Bank official added.
 
Tax reforms have leaned heavily toward strengthening tax enforcement and facilitating compliance, with sanctions for citizens and corporations that avoid paying their obligations and mechanisms that make it as easy as possible for taxpayers to find out what they owe and make payments. 
 
Despite important successes, these efforts have not been sufficient to consistently deliver more effective, equitable, and accountable tax systems. 
 
In fact, taxation of the wealthy remains highly ineffective in many countries. 
Weak taxation in many places appears rooted in political resistance to more effective taxation, low trust and compliance, and the difficulties posed by wealth held offshore.
 
Recent research has shown that a lack of trust in the state’s role as both tax collector and service provider remains an important deterrent for many would-be taxpayers to enter the formal economy or pay their full taxes – and undermines broader political support for reform efforts.
 
The report was supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank’s Global Tax Program.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
BI Implements Strategies to Alleviate Lasting Post-Pandemic Effects

BI Implements Strategies to Alleviate Lasting Post-Pandemic Effects

English
covid-19 pandemic
Over 138.2 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 138.2 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpass 5 Million

COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Surpass 5 Million

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20
Ekonomi

Menkeu AS: Tiongkok Perlu Lebih Aktif dalam Upaya Pengurangan Utang Negara G20

Presiden Sudah Teken UU IKN
Nasional

Presiden Sudah Teken UU IKN

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia
Otomotif

Kultur Komunitas Jadi Modal Bos Baru Porsche Indonesia

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa
Internasional

Korban Tewas Banjir dan Longsor Brasil Tembus 100 Jiwa

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi
Hiburan

Jadi Korban Tabrak Lari, Machicha Mochtar Takut Lapor Polisi

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli
Olahraga

Barcelona Nyaris Kalah ketika Menjamu Napoli

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023
Pendidikan

Tak Ada PPKn Lagi di Kurikulum Merdeka Mulai Tahun Ajaran Baru 2022/2023

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023
Teknologi

Nintendo Tutup Toko 3DS dan Wii U pada 2023

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik
Properti

Tahun Ini, Harga Properti Kembali Naik

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!