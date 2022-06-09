Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicated another period of growing consumer optimism in economic conditions.
It was reflected by a significant increase in the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) to a level of 128.9 in May 2022 from 113.1 in April 2022.
Respondents across all spending, age and education brackets reported a higher CCI in May 2022.
Respondents in the majority of surveyed cities, particularly in Bandung, Pangkal Pinang and Mataram also reported the same optimism.
"Consumer optimism increased in May 2022 given improving consumer perception of current economic conditions in terms of income, job availability and conditions for buying durable goods," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.
Consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward, particularly expectations of business conditions, also increased last month.