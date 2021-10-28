English  
The government will continue to expand and accelerate the vaccination program.
The government will continue to expand and accelerate the vaccination program.

Prudent Strategies Crucial to Face COVID-19 Endemic: Finance Ministry

English covid-19 vaccination finance
Antara • 28 October 2021 20:59
Jakarta: Prudent and apposite strategies are deemed crucial in order to face the COVID-19 endemic while concurrently still maintaining sound economic performance, Deputy Minister of Finance Suahasil Nazara stated.
 
“I think the pandemic will turn into an endemic, which means we will co-exist with the virus. However, we should be able to handle the virus with the application of smart strategies,” Nazara remarked during an online seminar here, Thursday.
 
Nazara noted that the government had applied several strategies and would continue to do so to face the upcoming endemic, specifically through the implementation of health protocols and vaccinations.

The health protocols implemented comprise wearing masks, washing hands, practising physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and cutting down mobility.
 
Meanwhile, for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the covid19.go.id page, as many as 186.72 million vaccine doses were administered under the national vaccination program comprising 115.5 million first doses, 70.11 million second doses, and 1.11 million third doses.
 
The deputy minister lauded efforts made by the government and citizens in reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, especially related to the Delta variant, that had earlier surged.
 
However, he continued to appeal to the public to stay disciplined in following the health protocols, so that the third wave of COVID-19 does not surface in the country.
 
He also ensures that the government will continue to expand and accelerate the vaccination program, so that herd immunity can be achieved and preparations and improvements to the health sector can be conducted.
 
Nazara noted that these steps are being taken to maintain optimism for recovery, to continue economic activities, and to improve the people's welfare in the midst of the health crisis.
 
"About the economic recovery, we will face 2021 this year and 2022 next year optimistically," he remarked.
 
(WAH)
