Indonesia, IRENA to Cooperate on Reducing Emissions

Jakarta: Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) have agreed to establish a more intensive partnership for the identification and implementation of the emissions reduction roadmap.
The agreement was signed by ESDM Minister Arifin Tasrif and the IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera between sessions at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow, Scotland.
"We need support from other countries and international organizations with expertise as IRENA’s in preparing for our energy transition," Tasrif said in a statement released here on Thursday.
The collaboration would further strengthen Indonesia’s attempts to achieve its greenhouse gas emission reduction target and support the state’s Group of 20 (G20) Presidency in 2022, he added.
Inclusive growth, as well as human-centric, environmentally friendly, and sustainable development are Indonesia's main commitments during its presidency, he said.
The international cooperation forum, which comprises countries with the largest economies in the world, has agreed to stop financing foreign coal projects by the end of 2021 and acknowledged carbon pricing, Tasrif said.
According to the minister, Indonesia has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent by 2030 and aims to reach its zero-emissions target by 2060 or sooner with international support.
Thus, under the new partnership, IRENA and Indonesia will work closely on a new ambitious roadmap that aligns with the Paris Agreement goals for a clean global economy by 2050, Tasrif informed.
Meanwhile, IRENA's World Energy Transition Outlook, released at the beginning of 2021, revealed that most of the emission reduction targets have to be achieved during this decade by utilizing existing technologies.
Indonesia is a key player in achieving emission reduction targets. IRENA is looking forward to working together to identify a national roadmap which can deliver economic growth while addressing the challenges of climate change, La Camera said.
Based on the agreement, the international agency will prepare a comprehensive energy transition roadmap; identify key policy actions, technology solutions, and industrial development programs; and facilitate access to renewable energy finance and investment for Indonesia, he added.