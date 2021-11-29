Jakarta: The Indonesian Government respects and is committed to immediately implementing the Constitutional Court’s Formal Examination Ruling on Law Number 11 of 2020 on Job Creation, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
"As a democratic country based on the rule of law, the Government respects and will immediately implement the Constitutional Court’s ruling Number 91/PUU-XVIII/2020," President Jokowi said at the Merdeka Palace on Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The ruling stated that the Job Creation Law is still constitutionally valid until its formation is corrected.
Furthermore, it also stated that the Government and the House of Representatives, as the lawmakers, are given a maximum of two years to make revisions or improvements.
According to the Head of State, he has ordered the related Coordinating Ministers and Ministers to immediately carry out a follow-up plan on the Constitutional Court’s ruling,” the President said.
During the press statement, the President also highlighted the Government’s commitment to continue implementing the agenda of structural reforms, deregulation, and debureaucratization.
In addition, the President has also assured domestic and foreign business players and investors that the investments that have been made, as well as investments that are currently and will be in progress remain safe and secure.