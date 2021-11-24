Tanjung Emas, Kalibaru Ports to be Logistics Activity Centers: Minister

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is developing Tanjung Emas Port in Semarang, Central Java, and Kalibaru Ultimate Terminal in Cilincing, North Jakarta as logistics activity centers, State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Minister Erick Thohir has said.
"We are also developing Tanjung Emas Port in 2020-2024 and Kalibaru Ultimate Terminal until 2037," Thohir informed during an online seminar here on Tuesday.
Currently, the development of logistics infrastructure in Central Java has been carried out in four ports that are centers of economic activity in the region, he added.
"Tegal Port, Tanjung Intan Port, Semarang Container Terminal, and Tanjung Emas Port all play an important role in the economy in Central Java," he explained.
Thohir also emphasized the importance of the gotong royong or "working together" culture as a characteristic of the Indonesian nation.
"We must unite in facing the high disrupted global conditions. We have to collaborate in the global markets, economic distribution, and health resilience," he pointed out.
Therefore, all stakeholders need to cooperate to realize Indonesia's future as the world's maritime axis and its vision of sea tolls, he said.
Earlier, he revealed that Indonesia has the potential to become the world's maritime axis by building its maritime culture, such as through the management of marine resources, infrastructure development, and maritime connectivity.
According to the SOEs Minister, the concept of sea tolls is aligned with President Joko Widodo's "big nine" agenda. The President has directed state-owned enterprises (BUMN) to help realize Indonesia's vision to become Golden Indonesia by 2045.
The sea toll program is targeting to narrow the wide gap in terms of food and commodity prices between the eastern and western parts of the country.