English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Asia-Pacific expanded by 8 percent during the first half of 2021.
The Asia-Pacific expanded by 8 percent during the first half of 2021.

APEC Region's Economy Expected to Grow by 6% in 2021: Report

English APEC economic growth trade infrastructure asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2021 11:50
Singapore: The economy of the APEC region is expected to grow by 6 percent in 2021 and will settle at 4.9 percent in 2022 in anticipation of the unwinding of fiscal and monetary support measures, says a newly published report on economic trends in the Asia-Pacific.        
 
According to the latest APEC Regional Trends Analysis (ARTA), the Asia-Pacific expanded by 8 percent during the first half of 2021, following a 3.7 percent contraction in the first half of 2020. 
 
Growth in the volume and value of merchandise trade accelerated by double-digits in the first half of this year thanks to the combined effect of a low comparison point following a substantial economic contraction a year ago and a rebound in economic activity. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Trade in COVID-19-associated goods such as pharmaceuticals, telecommunications equipment and computers continued to be strong.
 
However, the analysis also saw a steep decline in greenfield investments to the APEC region, plunging to the lowest level in almost 20 years. This is particularly concerning given the crucial role they play in boosting infrastructure development and productivity as well as improving domestic technology and skills.
 
Another concerning development in rising inflation. The region recorded a higher inflation rate of 2.6 percent in the first nine months of 2021, after averaging 1.5 percent in 2020. The analysis points out the risk of an upward trend in inflation to economic recovery if left unaddressed.
 
"APEC, along with the global economy, is in uncharted territory, where recovery is underway even amid an ongoing pandemic," said Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, which produced the report. 
 
"There are many hard-earned lessons from the pandemic, central to which is that economic, trade and health policies are intertwined – and that good policies matter," Hew added,
 
The report helps to set the tone for the APEC Ministerial Meeting and the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be held this week.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Secures $44.6 Billion Investment Commitments from UAE: Minister

Indonesia Secures $44.6 Billion Investment Commitments from UAE: Minister

English
investment
Indonesia Records 518 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

Indonesia Records 518 New Covid-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

English
water
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ekonomi Membaik, Kredit Perbankan Capai Rp5.652,8 Triliun
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Membaik, Kredit Perbankan Capai Rp5.652,8 Triliun

Permukiman Warga di Rawajati Pancoran Tergenang, Tinggi Air Mencapai 30 Cm
Nasional

Permukiman Warga di Rawajati Pancoran Tergenang, Tinggi Air Mencapai 30 Cm

WFP: Jumlah Orang Terancam Kelaparan Bertambah Menjadi 45 Juta
Internasional

WFP: Jumlah Orang Terancam Kelaparan Bertambah Menjadi 45 Juta

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Tampilkan Roehana Koeddoes, Siapa Dia?

Membedah Karya Peraih Nobel Sastra 2021
Pendidikan

Membedah Karya Peraih Nobel Sastra 2021

Lewati Perumahan atau Lokasi Wisata, Menhub: Maksimal 30 KPJ
Otomotif

Lewati Perumahan atau Lokasi Wisata, Menhub: Maksimal 30 KPJ

Kru Film Indiana Jones 5 Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Syuting
Hiburan

Kru Film Indiana Jones 5 Ditemukan Tewas di Lokasi Syuting

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Derby della Madonnina Berakhir tanpa Pemenang
Olahraga

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Derby della Madonnina Berakhir tanpa Pemenang

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun
Properti

Jeff Bezos Beli Rumah dan Pantai di Hawaii Seharga Rp1,1 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!