President Joko Widodo having a meet numbers of CEO's in Australia. Photo: BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo having a meet numbers of CEO's in Australia. Photo: BPMI Setpres

Jokowi Invites Australian Entrepreneurs to Invest in Indonesia’s Priority Sectors

Indriyani Astuti • 04 July 2023 12:39
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) invites investors in Australia to invest in Indonesia. Downstream industry, green energy, education and health are the priority sectors offered to investors.
 
"Indonesia has high potential as an investment destination with a wealth of natural resources, demographic bonuses, a large market, economic and political stability," said the President during a meeting with CEOs of Australian companies in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023 .
 
In terms of downstreaming, the President said Indonesia and Australia have the potential to collaborate in developing the electric car battery industry.

"Indonesia has targeted to start producing electronic vehicle (EV) batteries next year, as well as the production of 1 million electric cars and 3.2 million electric motorcycles in 2035," he said.
 
In terms of green energy, continued Jokowi, Indonesia has great potential with 434 gigawatts in the field of new renewable energy from wind, air, geothermal, biofuels and solar.
 
"(Currently) a green industrial area of 30 thousand hectares is being built," he said.
 
The President explained that Indonesia is building an Archipelago Capital (IKN) which carries the concept of a forest-based smart city. Opportunities for investment in several sectors in IKN are wide open.
 
"The investment value reaches USD 25 billion which is very open, both in the education, health, energy and other sectors," he explained.
 
Finally, the President believes that the potential for investment in the education and health sectors is very high. “The number of student admissions increases by around 20 percent every year. Nearly 2 million Indonesians still go for treatment abroad. A great opportunity for investment in this field," said the President.
 
(FJR)

