Indonesian workers in a construction site. Foto: MI
Indonesia’s Economy will Continue Thrive Even when Global Economic Turmoil

M Ilham Ramadhan • 01 July 2023 00:07
Jakarta: It is estimated that the Indonesian economy will be able to continue the post-pandemic recovery process even though the current global condition is being hit by the threat of a recession.
 
Director of the Center for Economic and Law Studies (Celios) Bhima Yudhistira said, this positive growth was driven by the increasing recovery of people's purchasing power after the pandemic and also due to rising prices for several commodities.
 
"Currently good economic performance is more supported by the recovery of people's mobility and purchasing power after the pandemic and rising commodity prices," said Bhima reported by Media Indonesia, Friday, June 30, 2023.
  
Furthermore, to maintain this positive trend, Bhima suggested that the government immediately strengthen the manufacturing industry and try to shift from dependence on commodity exports.
Then, the government must also strengthen the industrial sector and diversify export destinations with stimulus in the form of policy packages.

In addition, domestic consumption also needs to be guarded against inflation and interest rate hikes, so that the pace of economic recovery can be evenly distributed across all consumer categories
 
"Of course this can help maintain Indonesia's current economic growth trend. The government must of course prioritize strengthening domestically," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

