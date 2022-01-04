Jokowi Orders Ministers to Fulfill Domestic Energy Needs

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged private sector, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and their subsidiaries in the fields of plantations, mining, or other natural resources to fulfill domestic needs before exporting the commodities.
“[This is] as mandated by Article 33 paragraph (3) of the 1945 Indonesian Constitution, which states that land, waters and natural resources within shall be under the powers of the state and shall be used to the greatest benefit of the people,” the President said in his remarks, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
The President also ordered Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Minister of State-owned Enterprises (BUMN), and state-owned electricity company PT PLN to immediately come up with the best solution for the national interest in fulfilling coal needed by PT PLN and domestic industries.
Under the domestic market obligation (DMO) policy, he said, mining companies are required to meet the needs of PLN’s generators and must not violate the policy for any reason.
He also urged liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, be it state-owned energy company PT Pertamina or private companies, to put domestic needs as priority.
On that occasion, the Head of State ordered Minister of Trade to ensure stability of domestic cooking oil prices since the price of crude palm oil in the export market is quite high.