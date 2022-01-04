English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Orders Ministers to Fulfill Domestic Energy Needs

English energy mining president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 January 2022 15:11
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has urged private sector, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and their subsidiaries in the fields of plantations, mining, or other natural resources to fulfill domestic needs before exporting the commodities.
 
“[This is] as mandated by Article 33 paragraph (3) of the 1945 Indonesian Constitution, which states that land, waters and natural resources within shall be under the powers of the state and shall be used to the greatest benefit of the people,” the President said in his remarks, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President also ordered Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Minister of State-owned Enterprises (BUMN), and state-owned electricity company PT PLN to immediately come up with the best solution for the national interest in fulfilling coal needed by PT PLN and domestic industries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Under the domestic market obligation (DMO) policy, he said, mining companies are required to meet the needs of PLN’s generators and must not violate the policy for any reason.
 
He also urged liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers, be it state-owned energy company PT Pertamina or private companies, to put domestic needs as priority.
 
On that occasion, the Head of State ordered Minister of Trade to ensure stability of domestic cooking oil prices since the price of crude palm oil in the export market is quite high.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until January 17: Minister

PPKM outside Java, Bali Extended until January 17: Minister

English
PPKM
Govt Raises PPKM Status in Jakarta to Level 2

Govt Raises PPKM Status in Jakarta to Level 2

English
indonesian government
MPR Seeks Strict Implementation of Health Protocols at Schools: Deputy Speaker

MPR Seeks Strict Implementation of Health Protocols at Schools: Deputy Speaker

English
MPR
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Otomotif

Ducati Superleggera V4 Rasa Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen
Olahraga

NBA: Atasi Heat, Warriors Mantap di Puncak Klasemen

Mendagri Dorong Pemerintah Daerah Percepat Vaksinasi Covid-19
Nasional

Mendagri Dorong Pemerintah Daerah Percepat Vaksinasi Covid-19

1 Juta Kendaraan Melintas di Tol Trans Sumatra saat Nataru
Ekonomi

1 Juta Kendaraan Melintas di Tol Trans Sumatra saat Nataru

Tiongkok Puji Pernyataan Gabungan 5 Kekuatan Global Terkait Senjata Nuklir
Internasional

Tiongkok Puji Pernyataan Gabungan 5 Kekuatan Global Terkait Senjata Nuklir

Laura Anna Sempat Ingin Berikan Rp5 Juta per Bulan ke Gaga Muhammad, Ditolak
Hiburan

Laura Anna Sempat Ingin Berikan Rp5 Juta per Bulan ke Gaga Muhammad, Ditolak

Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT Sekolah Dibuka Hari Ini, untuk Siswa Dijadwalkan 10 Januari
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Akun LTMPT Sekolah Dibuka Hari Ini, untuk Siswa Dijadwalkan 10 Januari

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider
Teknologi

Cari Game Gratis? Epic Games Store Bagikan 3 Seri Tomb Raider

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021
Properti

5 Bangunan di Dunia Paling Kontroversial Selama 2021

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!