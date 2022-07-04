Jakarta: The Agriculture Ministry helped supply the food needs of the Jakarta Capital, with the items being sourced from several regions in Indonesia to anticipate the increase in food demand before Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijriah/2022 AD.
"Essentially, I, am open to the Jakarta Provincial Government and to other governors to being the supporting system for food needs in each region. We want to ensure that our supply is sufficient, and our (food) balance sheet is safe," Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo explained here Monday.
Limpo delivered the statement at the launch of the ministry's "Support in the Strategic Provision of Sacrificial Livestock and Food for the Jakarta Region" program.
The agriculture minister stated that the support was offered to maintain food availability in Jakarta.
In addition, Limpo said his side had conducted mapping of the food supply and demand in Indonesia.
According to the minister, for the Jakarta region, the ministry will help supply several staple foods, such as chili, shallots, and beef cattle, for meeting the needs of sacrificial animals.
Limpo has especially ensured large supply of chili and livestock from some central areas, such as Sumedang, Wonosobo, Temanggung, Kediri, and also Sulawesi.
Speaking in connection with the safety of livestock from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Limpo ensured that the vaccination continues, and cows exiting the regions with red zone status have undergone inspection, quarantine, and vitamin administration.
"Jakarta is a very large and determinative area in this country. I promise we will back up Mr. Governor. We (would be) the support system for the provincial government, as long as we have the ability and it is good for the country," Limpo remarked.