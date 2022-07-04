English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Agriculture Ministry Helps Supply Jakarta's Food Requirement ahead of Eid-al-Adha

English agriculture food jakarta Syahrul Yasin Limpo south sulawesi
Antara • 04 July 2022 20:06
Jakarta: The Agriculture Ministry helped supply the food needs of the Jakarta Capital, with the items being sourced from several regions in Indonesia to anticipate the increase in food demand before Eid al-Adha 1443 Hijriah/2022 AD.
 
"Essentially, I, am open to the Jakarta Provincial Government and to other governors to being the supporting system for food needs in each region. We want to ensure that our supply is sufficient, and our (food) balance sheet is safe," Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo explained here  Monday.
 
Limpo delivered the statement at the launch of the ministry's "Support in the Strategic Provision of Sacrificial Livestock and Food for the Jakarta Region" program.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The agriculture minister stated that the support was offered to maintain food availability in Jakarta.
 
In addition, Limpo said his side had conducted mapping of the food supply and demand in Indonesia.
 
According to the minister, for the Jakarta region, the ministry will help supply several staple foods, such as chili, shallots, and beef cattle, for meeting the needs of sacrificial animals.
 
Limpo has especially ensured large supply of chili and livestock from some central areas, such as Sumedang, Wonosobo, Temanggung, Kediri, and also Sulawesi.
 
Speaking in connection with the safety of livestock from foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Limpo ensured that the vaccination continues, and cows exiting the regions with red zone status have undergone inspection, quarantine, and vitamin administration.
 
"Jakarta is a very large and determinative area in this country. I promise we will back up Mr. Governor. We (would be) the support system for the provincial government, as long as we have the ability and it is good for the country," Limpo remarked. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Asks Ministry to Optimize Port Productivity in Bangka Belitung

President Jokowi Asks Ministry to Optimize Port Productivity in Bangka Belitung

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia to Conduct Third Sero Survey ahead of Independence Day

Indonesia to Conduct Third Sero Survey ahead of Independence Day

English
indonesian government
President Jokowi Only Leader Welcomed by Russia, Ukraine Recently: Minister

President Jokowi Only Leader Welcomed by Russia, Ukraine Recently: Minister

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Peretas Klaim Retas 1 Miliar Data Pribadi Warga Tiongkok
Internasional

Peretas Klaim Retas 1 Miliar Data Pribadi Warga Tiongkok

Kemenkes: 87% Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia BA5
Nasional

Kemenkes: 87% Kasus Covid-19 di Indonesia BA5

Turki Cetak Inflasi ke Level Tertinggi dalam Dua Dekade
Ekonomi

Turki Cetak Inflasi ke Level Tertinggi dalam Dua Dekade

Manchester City Datangkan Kalvin Phillips
Olahraga

Manchester City Datangkan Kalvin Phillips

Belum Kelar, Krisis Chip Semikonduktor Diprediksi Lanjut Hingga 2023
Otomotif

Belum Kelar, Krisis Chip Semikonduktor Diprediksi Lanjut Hingga 2023

Viral Member JKT48 Alami Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Penjelasan Manajemen
Hiburan

Viral Member JKT48 Alami Pelecehan Seksual, Ini Penjelasan Manajemen

Sedang Siapkan Esai untuk LPDP? Simak Hal Penting yang Mesti Ditulis
Pendidikan

Sedang Siapkan Esai untuk LPDP? Simak Hal Penting yang Mesti Ditulis

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB
Teknologi

Seagate Rilis HDD Eksternal PS5 Kapasitas 4TB dan 5TB

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!