The BNSP collaborates with the ministry's Directorate of Social and Special Education and the Directorate of Early, Primary, and Secondary Education. (Photo: medcom.id)
The BNSP collaborates with the ministry's Directorate of Social and Special Education and the Directorate of Early, Primary, and Secondary Education. (Photo: medcom.id)

BNSP, Ministry Develop Certification Scheme for People with Disabilities

English education G20 workers
Antara • 13 May 2022 18:45
Jakarta: The National Professional Certification Agency (BNSP) and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology have collaborated to develop 136 certification schemes for people with disabilities.
 
BNSP Deputy Head Miftakul Aziz stated that certification schemes for people with disabilities are developed to allow disabled individuals to acquire professional certification.
 
"The development of (certification) schemes for people with disabilities is our effort to recognise the competencies of the disabled community to enhance access and facilities (for people with disabilities), particularly in the employment sector," Aziz noted in his statement received here on Friday.

The BNSP collaborates with the ministry's Directorate of Social and Special Education and the Directorate of Early, Primary, and Secondary Education to conceive the professional certification scheme, he noted.
 
The BNSP head affirmed that development of the certification scheme is the agency's contribution to supporting priority issues in the employment sector raised by Indonesia during its G20 Presidency this year.
 
"Development of the certification scheme is our effort to support one of the priority issues of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, which is the inclusive labour market and job quotas for people with disabilities," Aziz remarked.
 
Meanwhile, the ministry's Director of Social and Special Education Samto remarked that the 136 professional certification schemes for people with disabilities will be developed for 10 professional sectors.
 
"(The certification) can be used by the Professional Certification Institute (LSP) that would be established by special needs schools as well as associations of people with disabilities," Samto explained.
 
Earlier, Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah stated that labour market inclusivity will be one of the priority issues for the first G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) under Indonesia’s Presidency.
 
"We have decided to prioritize the inclusive labour market and decent jobs for persons with disabilities because of the urgency for common action (on this issue), particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," Fauziyah noted in a written statement received in Jakarta on Monday (Mar 7).

 
(WAH)
