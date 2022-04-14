English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Though GDP growth continues to be solid during the recovery, all countries in the region will face challenges ahead. (Photo: World Bank)
Though GDP growth continues to be solid during the recovery, all countries in the region will face challenges ahead. (Photo: World Bank)

South Asia Expected to Grow 6.6% in 2022: World Bank

English economic growth south asia ukraine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 April 2022 12:12
Washington: Growth in South Asia, already uneven and fragile, will be slower than previously projected, due to the impacts of the war in Ukraine and persistent economic challenges, says the World Bank in its twice-a-year regional update.
 
Released this week, the latest South Asia Economic Focus Reshaping Norms: A New Way Forward projects the region to grow by 6.6 percent in 2022 and by 6.3 percent in 2023. 
 
The 2022 forecast has been revised downward by 1.0 percentage point compared to the January projection. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Countries in South Asia are already grappling with rising commodity prices, supply bottlenecks, and vulnerabilities in financial sectors. 
 
The war in Ukraine will amplify these challenges, further contributing to inflation, increasing fiscal deficits, and deteriorating current account balances.
 
"South Asia has faced multiple shocks in the past two years, including the scarring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. High oil and food prices caused by the war in Ukraine will have a strong negative impact on peoples’ real incomes," said Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"Given these challenges, governments need to carefully plan monetary and fiscal policies to counter external shocks and protect the vulnerable, while laying the foundation for green, resilient and inclusive growth," Schafer added.
 
Though GDP growth continues to be solid during the recovery, all countries in the region will face challenges ahead. In India, household consumption will be constrained by the incomplete recovery of the labor market and inflationary pressures. Maldives faces vulnerabilities due to its large imports of fossil fuels as share of GDP and a reduction in tourists from Russia and Ukraine. In Sri Lanka, the economic outlook is highly uncertain due to fiscal and external imbalances. In Afghanistan, higher food prices will exacerbate food insecurity. One of Pakistan’s challenges in the current environment is its energy subsidies, which are the largest in the region. Bangladesh will face weaker demand from Europe for its exports. On a positive note, exports of services from the region are on the rise. 
 
The war and its impact on fuel prices can provide the region with much-needed impetus to reduce reliance on fuel imports and transition to a green, resilient and inclusive growth trajectory. The report recommends that countries steer away from inefficient fuel subsidies that tend to benefit wealthier households and deplete public resources. South Asian countries should also move towards a greener economy by gradually introducing taxation that puts tariffs on products which cause environmental damage. 
 
"The introduction of green taxation can have multiple quantifiable benefits for South Asia, including improved energy security, environmental gains and increased fiscal revenues," said Hans Timmer, World Bank Chief Economist for the South Asia Region. 
 
"These revenues could be utilized for adaptation against climate-related disasters and to strengthen social safety net systems," Timmer added.
 
Another challenge the region faces is the disproportionate economic impact the pandemic has had on women. The report includes in-depth analysis of gender disparities in the region and their link with deeply rooted social norms, and recommends policies that will support women’s access to economic opportunities, tackle discriminatory norms, and improve gender outcomes for inclusive growth.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Ngurah Rai Airport Reopens Bali-Bangkok Flight Route: Operator

Ngurah Rai Airport Reopens Bali-Bangkok Flight Route: Operator

English
bali
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Moves Further into Expansionary Phase: BI

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Moves Further into Expansionary Phase: BI

English
Bank Indonesia
Sri Lanka's Economic Outlook Highly Uncertain: World Bank

Sri Lanka's Economic Outlook Highly Uncertain: World Bank

English
sri lanka
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Butuh Rp6.445 Triliun Bangun Infrastruktur, Sri Mulyani: APBN Cuma Bisa Penuhi 37%
Ekonomi

Butuh Rp6.445 Triliun Bangun Infrastruktur, Sri Mulyani: APBN Cuma Bisa Penuhi 37%

Presiden Beberkan Kunci Utama Percepatan Pembangunan Infrastruktur
Nasional

Presiden Beberkan Kunci Utama Percepatan Pembangunan Infrastruktur

Mercedes-Benz Mau Bawa Bus Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Tantangannya
Otomotif

Mercedes-Benz Mau Bawa Bus Listrik ke Indonesia, Ini Tantangannya

Sudah Dibuka! Ini Cara dan Syarat Daftar Lowongan Kerja BUMN 2022
Pendidikan

Sudah Dibuka! Ini Cara dan Syarat Daftar Lowongan Kerja BUMN 2022

Ukraina Serang Kapal Rusia Hingga Hancur dengan Rudal
Internasional

Ukraina Serang Kapal Rusia Hingga Hancur dengan Rudal

Chelsea Olivia Sedih Lihat Rumahnya Ambruk, Bersyukur Tak Memakan Korban
Hiburan

Chelsea Olivia Sedih Lihat Rumahnya Ambruk, Bersyukur Tak Memakan Korban

Liga Champions: City ke Semifinal, Klub Inggris dan Spanyol Mendominasi
Olahraga

Liga Champions: City ke Semifinal, Klub Inggris dan Spanyol Mendominasi

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows
Teknologi

Cara Sambung Perangkat Bluetooth ke Laptop Windows

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!