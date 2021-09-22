English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Vietnam's Economy to Slow Down Due to Prolonged Covid-19: ADB

English economic growth covid-19 pandemic southeast asia
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 September 2021 12:08
Hanoi: Vietnam’s economic growth is expected to slow down due to a resurgence of the covid-19 pandemic that has tightened the labor market, lowered industrial output, and disrupted agricultural value chains, according to a report released today by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
 
The Southeast Asian country’s economy is expected to grow 3.8% this year and 6.5% in 2022, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 Update. 
 
Growth picked up in the first half of 2021, largely because of higher trade volumes, but slowed down in the second half of the year as the fourth wave of the pandemic took a toll on business and the labor market. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Inflation will be muted in 2021 and 2022 due to the slower growth.
 
"The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and extended lockdowns have weakened consumption and investment, hampering Viet Nam’s growth prospects," said ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"But the Vietnamese economy will bounce back if the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control by the end of 2021 and 70% of the country’s population are vaccinated by the second quarter of 2022," Jeffries added.
 
ADB remains bullish on the country’s prospects in the medium and long term. Growth could be aided by a revival of domestic demand, an acceleration in the disbursement of public investment, and an expansion to new export markets thanks to multiple free trade agreements and the expected global economic recovery.
 
The near-term outlook remains challenging. The main risk is the prolonged pandemic, especially if the country’s vaccination rate does not increase significantly. Economic growth also depends on the government’s timely delivery of necessities, such as food and cash, to vulnerable groups affected by the pandemic.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

US Coast Guard Trains with Indonesia's Maritime Security Agency

English
indo-pacific
No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

No Indonesian Casualties in Australia's Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake: Official

English
indonesian government
BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

BNPB Provides 3 Million Masks for Public at National Games

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
The Fed Indikasikan Akhiri Stimulus Lebih Cepat, Harga Emas Berkilau
Ekonomi

The Fed Indikasikan Akhiri Stimulus Lebih Cepat, Harga Emas Berkilau

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB
Internasional

4 Paparan Penting Jokowi yang Dibawa ke Sidang Majelis PBB

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta
Olahraga

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Los Blancos Berpesta

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB
Nasional

Jokowi Pamerkan Keberhasilan Indonesia Tekan Karhutla di Sidang PBB

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19
Pendidikan

3 Pekan PTM, 241 Siswa di Jakarta Positif Covid-19

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk
Hiburan

Adegan Mesra Amanda Manopo dan Arya Saloka Dihapus, Fans Ngamuk

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid
Otomotif

All New Honda BR-V Pakai Platform Baru, Belum Bisa Hybrid

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone
Teknologi

Apple Upayakan Pengawas Kesehatan Mental Pakai Data iPhone

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja
Properti

Padat Karya Permukiman Serap 324 Ribu Pekerja

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!