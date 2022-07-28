Jakarta: Indonesia's state budget (APBN) recorded a surplus of Rp73.6 trillion, or 0.39 of the national gross domestic product (GDP), in the first six months of 2022, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.
"The state budget still recorded a surplus in the first semester. So, in the six consecutive months, our state budget saw a surplus. The surplus reached Rp73.6 trillion as of June this year," she informed at a press conference on the state budget or APBN KiTA here on Wednesday.
The budget surplus was driven by state revenues, which reached Rp1,317.2 trillion or 58.1 percent of the target of Rp1,846.1 trillion set in the 2022 state budget, she said, adding the revenues rose 48.5 percent compared to Rp887 trillion in the same period of last year.
She said the state revenues were driven by tax receipts, which swelled by Rp868.3 trillion or 55.7 percent due to large contributions under the voluntary declaration program.
The state revenues were also supported by customs duty and excise, which reached Rp167.6 trillion or 56.1 percent of the target of Rp245 trillion.
Meanwhile, state expenditure reached Rp1,234.6 trillion by the end of June 2022, or 40 percent of the state budget.
The state expenditure comprised the expenditure of ministries /government institutions (K/L), which reached Rp392.8 trillion or 41.5 percent of the state budget, and the expenditure of non-ministerial /government institutions (non K/L), which reached Rp483.7 trillion or 35.7 percent of the state budget.
Meanwhile, fund transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD) reached Rp367.1 trillion or 45.6 percent of the state budget, and financing for investment reached Rp48 trillion.