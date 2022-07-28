English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:Kemenkeu)

Indonesia's State Budget Records Rp73.6 Trillion in First Half of 2022: Finance Minister

Antara • 28 July 2022 14:28
Jakarta: Indonesia's state budget (APBN) recorded a surplus of Rp73.6 trillion, or 0.39 of the national gross domestic product (GDP), in the first six months of 2022, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.  
 
"The state budget still recorded a surplus in the first semester. So, in the six consecutive months, our state budget saw a surplus. The surplus reached Rp73.6 trillion as of June this year," she informed at a press conference on the state budget or APBN KiTA here on Wednesday.
 
The budget surplus was driven by state revenues, which reached Rp1,317.2 trillion or 58.1 percent of the target of Rp1,846.1 trillion set in the 2022 state budget, she said, adding the revenues rose 48.5 percent compared to Rp887 trillion in the same period of last year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She said the state revenues were driven by tax receipts, which swelled by Rp868.3 trillion or 55.7 percent due to large contributions under the voluntary declaration program.
 
The state revenues were also supported by customs duty and excise, which reached Rp167.6 trillion or 56.1 percent of the target of Rp245 trillion.
 
Meanwhile, state expenditure reached Rp1,234.6 trillion by the end of June 2022, or 40 percent of the state budget.
 
The state expenditure comprised the expenditure of ministries /government institutions (K/L), which reached Rp392.8 trillion or 41.5 percent of the state budget, and the expenditure of non-ministerial /government institutions (non K/L), which reached Rp483.7 trillion or 35.7 percent of the state budget.
 
Meanwhile, fund transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD) reached Rp367.1 trillion or 45.6 percent of the state budget, and financing for investment reached Rp48 trillion.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Over 91 Million Africans Live with Hepatitis B or C: WHO

Over 91 Million Africans Live with Hepatitis B or C: WHO

English
health
Police bans 4 ACT Officials from Leaving Indonesia

Police bans 4 ACT Officials from Leaving Indonesia

English
police
Indonesia Readies 2 Laboratories to Conduct Monkeypox Examination

Indonesia Readies 2 Laboratories to Conduct Monkeypox Examination

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tok! 1 Agustus Bisa Rekrut TKI ke Malaysia Lagi
Ekonomi

Tok! 1 Agustus Bisa Rekrut TKI ke Malaysia Lagi

Terungkap, Ini Besaran Gaji Lisandro Martinez di MU
Olahraga

Terungkap, Ini Besaran Gaji Lisandro Martinez di MU

5 Fakta Tewasnya Kopda Muslimin, Buronan Otak Penembakan Istri
Nasional

5 Fakta Tewasnya Kopda Muslimin, Buronan Otak Penembakan Istri

Rektor UGM Bongkar Penyebab Riset dan Inovasi Kampus Sulit Dihilirisasi
Pendidikan

Rektor UGM Bongkar Penyebab Riset dan Inovasi Kampus Sulit Dihilirisasi

53 WNI Disekap di Kamboja, Kemenlu Upayakan Pembebasan
Internasional

53 WNI Disekap di Kamboja, Kemenlu Upayakan Pembebasan

Toyota Kuncurkan Investasi Rp27,1 Triliun Buat Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Toyota Kuncurkan Investasi Rp27,1 Triliun Buat Mobil Listrik

Trauma Masa Lalu Jeje Pernah Diperkosa Tukang Kebun Rumah
Hiburan

Trauma Masa Lalu Jeje Pernah Diperkosa Tukang Kebun Rumah

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara
Teknologi

Ini Link Download Logo HUT RI ke-77 Resmi dari Kementerian Sekretariat Negara

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!