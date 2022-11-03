English  
Indonesia must learn from the UAE on how to increase national oil production. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia must learn from the UAE on how to increase national oil production. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Energy Companies Participate in ADIPEC 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 November 2022 10:26
?Jakarta: The Indonesian government is doing efforts to continue to increase oil production to the level of 1 million barrels per day. 
 
One of the concrete steps is to participate in Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, held from October 31 until November 3.
 
The Indonesian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Husin Bagis, said that UAE companies such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Mubadala could become partners for national companies and the government in increasing national oil production. 

"This is a good momentum because the relationship between the leaders of the two countries is very close, cooperation in the oil and gas sector has the potential to be improved," he said in a media release on Wednesday.
 
According to Husin, UAE which only has a local population of 2 million and 8 million immigrants, has an oil production of 3.7 million barrels per day. 
 
"We must learn from the UAE on how to increase national oil production," he said.
 
"The Oil and Gas Special Units (SKK Migas) team held a meeting with Mubadala Energy and several oil and gas companies who were present at ADIPEC," he revealed.
 
Among the Indonesian companies participating are PT Pertamina, PT Pertamina Hulu Rokan, PT Pertamina Hulu Energi, ENI Indonesia, Medco Group, Mubadala Energy Indonesia, BP Indonesia, Husky CNOOC Madura, Kangean Energy, Petronas Carigali, and Pertamina Hulu Indonesia.
 
In addition, domestic manufacturers such as PT Bukit Baja Nusantara, PT Teknologi Rekayasa Valve, Fajar Benua Group, PT Molden Patra Sejahtera, PT Citra Tubindo Tbk, PT Daeshin Flange Fitting Industri, Krakatau Steel Group, and PT Cerindo Transport Logistik are also participating this event.?
 
(WAH)

