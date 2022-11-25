English  
CBI dan NBI Nepal Shared Case Study on Credit Bureau Role in Indonesian SME. Photo: CBI
CBI dan NBI Nepal Shared Case Study on Credit Bureau Role in Indonesian SME

Fajar Nugraha • 25 November 2022 15:30
Jakarta: Business and Service Director of CBI (Credit Bureau Indonesia), Anton K Adiwibowo shared case study on credit bureau’s role in Indonesian SME progress in front of 13 decision makers of micro financing institutions from Nepal.
 
The event took place in a discussion and comparative study program with the theme of “Microfinance Scoring System Management” held by Indonesian Banking Development Institute (LPPI) in cooperation with National Bank Institute (NBI) of Nepal. 
 
The objective of the discussion and comparative study program is to share the knowledge, best-practice and picture on the development of micro finance institutions, regulations, strategy, policy and risk management of SME business in Indonesia. The program also aimed to provide the outlook on the application of credit scoring as parameter in credit facility decisions and debtor portfolio monitoring in local and national scales, especially for SME development.

Based on its outlook, the SME is the biggest business sector in Indonesia. SME represents 97 percent of all business entities in Indonesia and contributes around 30 percent to the GDP growth.  In the other hand, Nepal has SME segment contributes 45 percent of employment in the country. Yet, the SME in Nepal is in need of financial support with the amount of up to USD 3,6 billion, while the country's distributed financing have just reached around USD731 million.
 
By presenting the SME case study in Indonesia, LPPI aims that the comparative-study program may provide inspiration and broader view on how credit scoring system application as one of the risk management tool, may accelerates financial inclusion and development of the SME in Nepal.
 
CBI hopes that its best practice is useful to help the top managements to make prudent and strategic decision in analysing debtor risk and credit monitoring”, said Ronald T. Andi Kasim, President Commissioner of CBI, in a statement.
 
He added that CBI’s priority mission is to focus on customers (customer-centric) by providing accurate, reliable and inclusive products, services and information to companies or individuals. Thus, CBI could help its members to reach and support more SME in Indonesia to grow.  
 
“One of our commitment as a credit bureau in Indonesia is to put forward education, facilitation and advocacy in providing credit information services.  Thanks to LPPI, our education program could reach audiences from outside Indonesia who are enthusiast to know how our products and services could help to advance the SME in Indonesia,” added Agus Subekti, President Director of CBI. 
 
(FJR)

