Indonesian Consumers Still Upbeat on Economic Conditions: BI

Jakarta: According to the latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), consumers are still upbeat on economic conditions.
The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) remained in optimistic territory (>100) at a relatively stable level of 128.2 recorded in June 2022 compared with 128.9 the month earlier.
"Consumer confidence was maintained on the back of stronger consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward, particularly in terms of income and job availability," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
On a quarterly basis, the CCI averaged 123.4 in the second quarter of 2022, up from 114.6 in the first quarter of the year.
The increase was driven by consumer optimism in current economic conditions, income in particular, along with job availability and conditions for purchasing durable goods.
Following a similar trend, consumer expectations of economic conditions moving forward enjoyed broad-based gains across all component indexes, namely job availability, business activity and income.