English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Economy Has Returned to Pre-COVID Level: Finance Minister

Antara • 08 August 2022 21:16
Jakarta: Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated that the Indonesian economy has returned to the pre-COVID level based on the aspects of the gross domestic product (GDP) and state budget deficit.
 
"The Indonesian economy has reached a pre-COVID level in terms of the GDP, both in 2021 and 2022. Meanwhile, in terms of the state budget deficit, it is relatively moderate," Mulyani noted in a press statement after the plenary cabinet meeting on the Financial Note and the 2023 Draft State Budget led by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) here Monday.
 
The latest data from the Statistics Indonesia (BPS) showed that the Indonesian economy based on GDP in the second quarter of 2022 reached Rp4,919.9 trillion, or grew by 5.44 percent, as compared to the same period last year.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, the BPS noted that Indonesia's economy in 2021 based on the GDP reached Rp16,970.8 trillion, or grew by 3.69 percent, with GDP per capita of Rp62.2 million, or US$4,349.5.
 
Minister Mulyani said that the 5.44-percent economic growth in the second quarter of 2022 was an impressive achievement that surpassed the government's forecast.
 
"As seen yesterday, economic growth in the second quarter reached 5.44 percent. This is an impressively high growth because last year, in the second quarter, the growth was quite high at 7.1 percent," she stated.
 
With a high benchmark from the previous year, the government forecast Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter to be at 5.2 percent, though the result exceeded expectations.
 
The government will strive to maintain the economy at a good level for the second semester of 2022, she noted.
 
"The economy in 2022 is already in a good position and should be maintained in the second semester," Mulyani stated.
 
To support this effort, domestic factors should be pursued, considering the global environment is still replete with uncertainty.
 
Mulyani drew attention to the president's direction that all ministries and government agencies could realize government spending in 2022 by focusing on buying products with high local content.
 
"This will be able to support stronger economic recovery in the third and fourth quarters at a time when the global environment is experiencing a turbulent trend," she affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
At Rp7,000 Trillion, Indonesia's Debt Smallest in the World: Minister

At Rp7,000 Trillion, Indonesia's Debt Smallest in the World: Minister

English
indonesian government
Impact of China-Taiwan Conflict on Indonesian Economy Will Be Limited: Ministry

Impact of China-Taiwan Conflict on Indonesian Economy Will Be Limited: Ministry

English
china
KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

KAI Records Net Profit o Rp740 Billion in First Semester of 2022

English
railway
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kepala BKPM Cari Peluang dari Konflik Tiongkok-Taiwan
Ekonomi

Kepala BKPM Cari Peluang dari Konflik Tiongkok-Taiwan

Kental Isu Kolonialisme, Museum London Kembalikan Artefak Berharga Milik Nigeria
Internasional

Kental Isu Kolonialisme, Museum London Kembalikan Artefak Berharga Milik Nigeria

Wajah Baru Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik Disebut Mirip Jisoo Blackpink
Hiburan

Wajah Baru Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik Disebut Mirip Jisoo Blackpink

Piala AFF U-16: Myanmar Tantang Indonesia di Semifinal, Malaysia Tertampar
Olahraga

Piala AFF U-16: Myanmar Tantang Indonesia di Semifinal, Malaysia Tertampar

Prabowo Isyaratkan Kembali Maju Sebagai Capres dalam Pilpres 2024
Nasional

Prabowo Isyaratkan Kembali Maju Sebagai Capres dalam Pilpres 2024

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh
Otomotif

Astra Financial Masih Yakin Industri Otomotif Terus Bertumbuh

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa OSC 2022 Dibuka Hingga 2 November, Cek Informasi Lengkap di Sini

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta
Teknologi

Axis Cup 2022 Digelar, Hadiah Rp200 Juta

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!