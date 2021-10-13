English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Green Economy Key to Break Free from Middle-Income Trap: Minister

English economic growth investment Climate Change
Antara • 13 October 2021 18:39
Jakarta: Green economy is one of the game-changers for the nation to break free from the middle-income trap, National Development Planning (PPN) Minister, concurrently National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Head Suharso Monoarfa stated.
 
During the "A Green Economy for a Net Zero Future" online event here on Wednesday, Monoarfa continued to lay emphasis on the importance of high economic growth in order to achieve that goal.
 
According to Monoarfa, COVID-19 and climate change had changed Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In terms of the economy, a major strategy is required to return Indonesia's economic growth to its trajectory before COVID-19 struck. Meanwhile, in terms of sustainability, visual business-based development is no longer deemed capable of tackling current challenges.
 
"These challenges show an urgency for Indonesia to build back better after the pandemic," the minister expounded.
 
To this end, low-carbon development has become one of the national priorities in the Mid-term Development Plan (RPJM) 2020-2024 and acts as an important backbone to realizing a green economy for sustainable development, he affirmed.
 
"Various studies at the global level indicate that investment support for low-carbon development post-pandemic yields two benefits," he noted.
 
According to Monoarfa, the first benefit is that in the interim, it would drive the creation of green jobs, while the second advantage is that in the long-term, it would create a more stable and sustainable economy.
 
Moreover, the Bappenas head revealed that the Low-Carbon Development Initiative Report unveiled today presents scientific analysis from various scenarios toward supporting a green economy through low-carbon development, including Indonesia's net-zero emission effort in 2060.
 
Monoarfa expressed optimism that the report would serve as a reference point for policy makers and encourage the creation of policies at all levels that push for the realization of a resilient, sustainable green economy in future.
 
In addition, he pressed for assistance and collaboration among stakeholders to ensure a fair transition toward net zero emissions and green economy in the future.
 
"Indonesia's target to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 is a significant achievement in the effort to mitigate climate change. However, more importantly, it would ensure Indonesia would not be late in transitioning to a green economy," he affirmed.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IMF Lowers Indonesia's GDP Growth Forecast to 3.2%

IMF Lowers Indonesia's GDP Growth Forecast to 3.2%

English
indonesian economy
Ministry Blocks 4,873 Illegal Fintech Platforms

Ministry Blocks 4,873 Illegal Fintech Platforms

English
indonesian government
59.4 Million Indonesians Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

59.4 Million Indonesians Have Received Second Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine: Task Force

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
NasDem: Amendemen UUD 1945 Harus Berlandaskan Keinginan Rakyat
Nasional

NasDem: Amendemen UUD 1945 Harus Berlandaskan Keinginan Rakyat

Dipangkas IMF, Pemerintah Tetap Optimistis Capai Target Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Dipangkas IMF, Pemerintah Tetap Optimistis Capai Target Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Unjuk Gigi! Tentara Korut Pukul Botol dan Beton di Hadapan Kim Jong-un
Internasional

Unjuk Gigi! Tentara Korut Pukul Botol dan Beton di Hadapan Kim Jong-un

Masih Uji Tipe, BS Elektrik Diperkirakan Meluncur Akhir Tahun
Otomotif

Masih Uji Tipe, BS Elektrik Diperkirakan Meluncur Akhir Tahun

Awalnya Tak Menyesal, Baim Wong Akhirnya Minta Maaf Marahi Kakek Suhud
Hiburan

Awalnya Tak Menyesal, Baim Wong Akhirnya Minta Maaf Marahi Kakek Suhud

Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua
Olahraga

Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan
Pendidikan

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi
Teknologi

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!