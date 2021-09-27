English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Boost Creative Economy by Offering Premium Products: Minister

English investment creative economy MSMEs
Antara • 27 September 2021 19:01
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan urged regional governments to create premium products and services to improve the quality of local creative products to penetrate the global market.
 
"I urge regional leaders to support our people to innovate to create premium products and services in respective regions," Minister Pandjaitan stated while opening the online 2021 Tourism and Creative Economy National Coordination Meeting observed from Jakarta, Monday.
 
The government launched a "Proud of made in Indonesia Products" national movement campaign in 2020 in a bid to support and promote local products as well as to encourage Indonesians to laud, love, and develop local products, especially of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs), Pandjaitan stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The national campaign is aimed at expediting digitization of the national creative industry, and as of July 2021, some 15 million Indonesian MSMEs and local artisans had migrated to online digital platforms to expand their market reach, the coordinating minister pointed out.
 
"I expressed my gratitude for our cooperation, and I am optimistic that the collaboration between central and regional governments, business association and industries, and other parties would continue to encourage our creative economy business to reach the global market," Pandjaitan stated.
 
To drive efforts, the government has offered a stimulus to tourism and creative economy industries, he noted.
 
Pandjaitan drew attention to the government-offered stimuli in the form of improvements in health facilities at five super-priority tourism destinations; discount vouchers for entrepreneurs in fashion, food and beverage and handicraft industries; and benefits for national film making industries, among others.
 
"Those stimuli are part of our endeavors to promote our national products. Let us wholeheartedly toil and cooperate for achieving our common goal to develop our country because I believe we could fulfill that goal," the coordinating minister noted.
 
(WAH)
