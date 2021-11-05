English  
Indonesia’s official reserve assets remained high as of end-October 2021.
Indonesia's Reserve Assets Decrease to $145.5 Billion in October 2021

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 November 2021 12:01
Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets remained high at USD145.5 billion as of end-October 2021, despite lower than USD146.9 billion as of end-September 2021, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
The decline of official reserve assets in October 2021 was influenced, among others, by the Indonesian government’s external debt payment.
 
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.5 months of imports or 8.3 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt.

"Well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports," said BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono in a press release on Friday.
 
According to him, the central bank considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability. 
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery," he concluded.
 
