Indonesia to Push Global Resilience during G20 Presidency: Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia aims to help the world to recover from the crisis and become more resilient during its G20 Presidency, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs and chairman of the G20 Sherpa Track, Airlangga Hartarto, has said.
"It requires transformation of global working methods, change of business mindsets and models, as well as optimism in taking advantage of every opportunity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to find breakthroughs," he noted at the opening ceremony of Indonesia's Presidency G20 here on Wednesday.
The presidency is an opportunity for Indonesia to contribute more to global economic recovery by actively participating in establishing a healthier, fairer, and sustainable global governance based on independence, perpetual peace, and social justice, he added.
Hence, Indonesia's G20 Presidency is themed ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’, he said.
The presidency is expected to infuse a new spirit for creating global governance that does not only provide prosperity and welfare, but also ensures future sustainability, he added.
Indonesia's G20 Presidency will focus on three strategic issues—inclusive health management, digital technology-based economic transformation, and sustainable energy transition, Hartarto said.
Hence, it is a momentum to strengthen economic diplomacy by attempting to create a post-crisis global economic and health architecture, he added.
On the same occasion, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he expected the presidency to not just be a ceremonial event.
“Indonesia encourages G20 members to take concrete steps. Hence, Indonesia is ready to collaborate, thus the global community can gain positive impact from this cooperation. Indonesia must also be able to deliver major breakthroughs from the forum," he remarked.
The members of the forum need to focus on strengthening the multilateralism system and effective global partnerships, he said.
Indonesia is aiming to ensure that the global economy remains open, fair, and mutually beneficial, as well as leaves no one behind, especially the poor and vulnerable groups, he added.
This, it will use its G20 Presidency to fight for the interests of developing countries to create fairer global governance to strengthen global solidarity in mitigating the impacts of climate change and promoting sustainable development.