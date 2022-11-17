English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Pursues Economic Cooperation with African Nations

Antara • 17 November 2022 23:31
Nusa Dua: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan highlighted Indonesia's economic potential during a meeting with representatives of African countries and businesses here on Thursday in a bid to encourage cooperation.
 
Speaking at the Special Ministerial-CEOs Meeting: Emerging Economies Cooperation, he said that Indonesia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies following the pandemic.
 
"We were one of the fastest countries (in terms of economic recovery) because we could handle the COVID-19 pandemic (well) and carry out industrial downstreaming," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s economy grew by 5.7 percent year-on-year (yoy) in the third quarter of 2022.
 
Regarding the downstream industry, the coordinating minister said that Indonesia is currently not only producing raw materials, but also manufacturing processed products from the raw materials.
 
Indonesia is the world's largest nickel producer, he noted. Earlier, Indonesia only exported nickel ore, however, Indonesia is now processing the ore into iron and steel to generate added value from the commodity.
 
The value of Indonesia’s iron ore exports stood at US$1.2 billion in 2015, while, it is currently pegged at nearly US$21 billion.
 
“Indonesia is undergoing an economic transformation. Currently, we have a plan to develop the battery and electric vehicle industry," Pandjaitan informed.
 
Indonesia is building a number of industrial estates, especially outside the Java region, to expedite industrial downstreaming and encourage the equitable distribution of economic growth.
 
Further, the coordinating minister said that the country will optimize the use of various new and renewable energy potentials, such as solar, geothermal, water, and wind, to achieve net zero emissions by 2060 or sooner.
 
This potential is expected to attract African countries and other developing states to collaborate with Indonesia, he added.
 
"I think it is time for Indonesia to play a bigger role, (hence) we invite developing countries, especially African countries, to cooperate," he said.
 
Thursday’s meeting was held as a part of Indonesia's commitment to accommodate the interests of developing countries while serving as the chair of the 2022 G20 presidency.
 
The meeting was attended by representatives from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Rwanda, and the African Union Development Agency. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Indonesia Plans to Create Organization of Nickel-Producing Nations

Indonesia, China Sign BETC Agreement

Indonesia Bags Investment Commitments Worth $8 Billion from G20 Summit

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

English
indonesian government
House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

English
indonesian parliament
Palm Oil Farms Urged to Forge Collaboration with Indonesian Farmers

Palm Oil Farms Urged to Forge Collaboration with Indonesian Farmers

English
palm oil
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Safari Anies Dipastikan Bukan untuk 'Belanja' Cawapres
Nasional

Safari Anies Dipastikan Bukan untuk 'Belanja' Cawapres

Korut Kembali Tembakkan Rudal Balistik ke Dekat Semenanjung Korea
Internasional

Korut Kembali Tembakkan Rudal Balistik ke Dekat Semenanjung Korea

The Ataris Batal Tampil, Promotor Jamin Soundrenaline 2022 Tetap Meriah
Hiburan

The Ataris Batal Tampil, Promotor Jamin Soundrenaline 2022 Tetap Meriah

BI: Pelemahan Rupiah Masih Lebih Baik Daripada Negara Lain
Ekonomi

BI: Pelemahan Rupiah Masih Lebih Baik Daripada Negara Lain

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?
Otomotif

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022
Pendidikan

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!