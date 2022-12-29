English  
IMC can turn creative ideas into real products. (Photo: medcom.id)
IMC can turn creative ideas into real products. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Manufacturing Center as Solution to Drive Competitiveness: Ministry

Antara • 29 December 2022 19:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian Industry Ministry affirmed that establishment of the Indonesia Manufacturing Center (IMC) was a solution to boost industrial innovation and competitiveness.
 
"IMC is expected to become a solution to turn university or research institute's research into real products. Thus, products resulting from research and innovation can fill in the e-catalog and become a purchase priority for domestic products. This is innofacturing, a combination of innovation and manufacturing," the ministry's director general of metal, machinery, transportation equipment, and electronics (ILMATE), Taufiek Bawazier, noted in a statement received here, Thursday.
 
Bawazier remarked that the ministry remains resolute to boosting the competitiveness of the national manufacturing industry through mastery over the latest technology that aligns with the mandate of Law Number 3 of 2014 concerning Industry in which the government develops and increases mastery and optimization of industrial technology.

This target became the ministry's basis to initiate the establishment of a one-stop service IMC to become a center of collaboration for industrial companies, universities, research institutes, industrial communities, and the government in a bid to develop and increase mastery of industrial technology.
 
Bawazier believes that IMC's presence will have a positive impact on industrial progress in Indonesia. In addition, IMC can help commercialize the results of downstream research.
 
"IMC's presence also encourages the growth of entrepreneurs or new industries, increases the small and medium industry (IKM) to become a big industry, and creates new job opportunities for the younger generation," he remarked.
 
On December 5, 2022, Industry Minister, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, led the groundbreaking for the development of IMC that is located in the Plered area, Purwakarta, West Java.
 
The development of IMC's physical infrastructure is also accompanied by the development of a virtual IMC, a digital platform that accommodates IMC services in the future, Bawazier remarked.
 
He stated that the IMC virtual information system carries the concept of cloud manufacturing whose ownership is with stakeholders throughout Indonesia. The concept allows them to be able to interact and collaborate with each other.
 
Furthermore, the Industry Ministry aims to provide assistance and facilities regarding the budget if the results of research and innovation can have a significant impact on import substitution.
 
"The virtual IMC information system allows centralized and real-time network access to a collection of manufacturing resources, such as industry players, academics, researchers, and offices within the Ministry of Industry," Bawazier stated.
 
He remarked that the IMC information system will also disseminate information on activities to strengthen and enlarge the IMC network through inputs from various parties.
 
"IMC can turn creative ideas into real products that contribute to the economy and aim to strengthen industrial competitiveness," he concluded.
 
(WAH)

