The move was taken after world oil prices showed downward trends. (Photo: medcom.id)
Pertamax Price Lowered to Rp12,800 Per Liter

Annisa ayu artanti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 10:55
Jakarta: Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Erick Thohir announced a reduction in the price of Pertamax fuel oil from Rp13,900 per liter to Rp12,800 per liter.
 
"Later, God willing, the price of Pertamax will be Rp12,800," said Erick in Jakarta, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
 
Pertamax is distributed by Indonesia's state energy company PT Pertamina (Persero). The policy will be effective starting at 14.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati revealed that the company would also lower the prices of other fuel products such as Pertamax Turbo and Dexlite. The move was taken after world oil prices showed downward trends. 
 
"The prices of products such as Pertamax Turbo and others as well as Dexlite will also be decreased," she said.
 

These are new prices of Pertamina's fuel products:

Pertamax: from Rp13,900 per liter to Rp12,800 per liter.
Pertamax Turbo: from Rp15,200 per liter to Rp14,050 per liter.
Dexlite: from Rp18,300 per liter to Rp16,150 per liter.
Pertamina Dex: from Rp18,800 per liter to Rp16,750 per liter.
 
