English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The poor and the vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)
The poor and the vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19. (Photo: medcom.id)

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Set Back Fight against Poverty in Asia, Pacific: Report

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 August 2022 20:00
Manila: The COVID-19 pandemic has set back the fight against poverty in Asia and the Pacific by at least 2 years, and many in the region will likely find it harder than before to escape poverty, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report.
 
The region’s economic growth this year is expected to reduce extreme poverty—defined as living off less than $1.90 a day—to a level that would have been achieved in 2020 had the pandemic not happened, according to Key Indicators for Asia and the Pacific 2022, released on Wednesday.
 
Data simulations also show that people in the region with lower pre-pandemic levels of social mobility—the ability to escape poverty—may experience longer-lasting setbacks.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The COVID-19 crisis interrupted a long trend of poverty reduction in Asia and the Pacific. Although economies are recovering, progress is uneven.
 
The pandemic may also have worsened forms of poverty beyond income, such as food insecurity and inadequate access to health services and education, according to the report.
 
"The poor and the vulnerable have been hit hardest by COVID-19, and while economies are recovering, many people may find that getting out of poverty is even more difficult than before," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park in a media release on Wednesday.
 
"Governments in the region should focus on resilience, innovation, and inclusiveness to provide more balanced economic opportunities and greater social mobility for everyone," Park added.
 
By 2030, the prevalence of extreme poverty in the region is expected to drop below 1%. At the same time, about 25% of the population is projected to achieve at least middle-class status, defined as having income or consumption of $15 or more a day, adjusted for purchasing power parity.
 
However, this outlook is threatened by differences in social mobility as well as other uncertainties.
 
Developing Asia faces the potential for stagflation, ongoing conflicts involving key global actors, increased food insecurity, and energy price shocks.
 
The report presents comprehensive economic, financial, social, and environmental statistics for ADB’s 49 regional members. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

IFG Labuan Bajo Marathon 2022 to Offer Challenging Route, Stunning Views

English
tourism
Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

Agriculture Minister Asks West Sulawesi to Prepare 10,000 Hectares of Land for Plantation

English
agriculture
Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

Indonesian Entrepreneurs Encouraged to Create Conducive Business Climate

English
business
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!
Ekonomi

Geram, Sri Mulyani: Yang Mampu Jangan Konsumsi BBM Subsidi!

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah
Internasional

3 Anggota Garda Revolusi Iran Tewas dalam Serangan AS di Suriah

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

LTMPT Rilis Daftar 10 Sekolah Terbaik di Indonesia Berdasarkan Nilai UTBK 2022

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 4.549 Hari Ini

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil
Otomotif

Ini Penyebab Sirkuit Sentul Tidak Bisa Gelar Balapan Mobil

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga <i>All Indonesia Semifinal</i>
Olahraga

Kejuaraan Dunia Bulu Tangkis 2022: Singkirkan Wakil India, Ahsan/Hendra Pastikan Laga All Indonesia Semifinal

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu
Hiburan

Jess No Limit dan Sisca Kohl Ternyata Sudah Tunangan Sejak Dua Bulan Lalu

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022
Teknologi

100 Hari Menuju Indonesia Esports Summit: Bali 14th World Esports Championship 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!