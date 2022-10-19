Indonesia, Singapore Committed to Strengthening Economic Cooperation

"This economic partnership must continue to be improved," Amin said, highlighting that Singapore is the largest foreign investor in Indonesia, with US$6.7 billion in investment realized as of June 2022.
Indonesia's total trade with Singapore increased 36 percent in August 2022 compared to the same period last year, he noted.
During the meeting, Amin said that the sharia economy has great potential to strengthen the economies of both countries. According to him, the sharia economy can help restore the economy amid the threat of recession, especially given the economic performance seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Sharia transactions use a profit-sharing business model that gives a sense of security. There is affordable waqf, and its potential to become a productive asset. We must develop this economic potential together," he stated.
Furthermore, the Vice President pointed out that the demand for Muslim tourism and halal products is increasing in many countries. For this reason, he said, as a neighboring country and a hub for tourists to enter Indonesia, Singapore's role is highly expected in strengthening this cooperation.
"I look forward to strengthening Indonesia-Singapore collaboration to encourage the progress of Muslim tourism," he said.
Meanwhile, DPM Wong expressed his appreciation for the cooperation that has been well-established and welcomed future plans for cooperation.
"I believe that the cooperation between Indonesia and Singapore will be stronger," he remarked.
At the meeting, VP Amin was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi; Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore, Suryo Pratomo; head of the Vice Presidential Secretariat, Ahmad Erani Yustika; and Special Staff to the Vice President, Masduki Baidlowi.
Meanwhile, Singapore's director general of Southeast Asia, Catherine Wong; principal private secretary to the DPM, Joshua Lo; deputy director Terrence Teo; and country officer Andrew Leung also attended the meeting.