ASEAN Secretary-General Highlights Need for Closer Public-Private Collaboration

Jakarta: The Secretary-General of Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dato Lim Jock Hoi on Wednesday participated at the 14th Dialogue with the Federation of Japanese Chambers of Commerce and Industry in ASEAN (FJCCIA).
FJCCIA representatives along with key important figures in ASEAN – Japan cooperation including Ambassador of Japan to ASEAN Akira Chiba, President of the Economic Research Institute of ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) Professor Hidetoshi Nishimura and Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Sasaki Nobuhiko attended the meeting.
At the dialogue, Secretary-General Dato Lim highlighted ASEAN’s strategies to attain economic resilience in the post pandemic world by leveraging on trade openness, digital transformation, and sustainability.
"He also welcomed closer engagements with Japanese businesses to increase trade and investment activities and deepen collaboration in technology transfer, digital up-skilling, and re-skilling for MSMEs and introduction of green technologies in ASEAN," the ASEAN Secretariat said in a media release on Wednesday.
Shimada Shinichiro, Chairman of FJCCIA and the President of Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Philippines, Inc., conveyed his updates and recommendations on the implementation of ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework in 2022.
The annual dialogue took place in hybrid format after two consecutive years of holding it online from 2020 to 2021. The FJCCIA represents more than 7,317 Japanese businesses and investors operating in ASEAN Member States.