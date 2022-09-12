English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)
Indonesia, Indian Ministers Discuss Cooperation, IPEF

Antara • 12 September 2022 13:30
Jakarta: Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, in Los Angeles, the United States, to discuss transnational cooperation and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) utilization.
 
"India and Indonesia are domestically reviewing the various benefits from IPEF regional cooperation for the interest of the two countries and have agreed to mutually support the two countries' involvement within the regional cooperation," Hartarto informed.
 
In a statement issued on Monday, he urged the Indian government to support the Indonesian G20 Presidency.

The G20 Summit will be held in Bali in November this year.
 
Goyal confirmed his participation in the summit and said he expects Indonesia's support for economic cooperation in several areas, such as palm oil, taxation, meat, rice, automotive industry, tire imports, and coal.
 
"We require support so that concrete results can be achieved from the G20 Summit in Bali in November wherein India will become a member of the Troika along with Indonesia after the summit," Hartarto said.
 
The Indonesian government is expanding a number of bilateral collaborations to increase the volume of trade and also expedite economic recovery.
 
The cooperation between Indonesia and India is targeted to generate US$50 billion. Trade between the countries is currently pegged at US$17 billion.
 
During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed cooperation development in pharmacy, with the possibility of India constructing manufacturing units in Indonesia. This would continue the cooperation between Indonesian pharmaceutical company Kalber Farma with an Indian company, which was inked in 2018.
 
In relation to cooperation with Andaman and Nicobar, Hartarto called for the realization of joint task force cooperation with the Aceh provincial government.
 
The Indonesian government expects the joint task force of the Indian government and Aceh provincial government to start production of low-hanging fruits without delay, he said.

 
(WAH)

