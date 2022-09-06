English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Action is required by the authorities. (Photo: medcom.id)
Action is required by the authorities. (Photo: medcom.id)

Afghanistan Continues to Face Enormous Social, Economic Challenges: World Bank

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 September 2022 14:54
Washington: Many firms in Afghanistan are adjusting to the new business environment but most still face daunting challenges, the World Bank’s second private sector survey finds.
 
Conducted in May-June 2022 and published this week, the Private Sector Rapid Survey (PSRS) Round 2 assesses the status, constraints, and investment outlook of businesses, and the impacts of the ongoing economic challenges faced by private sector firms in Afghanistan. 
 
The PSRS Round 1 survey was conducted in October-November 2021 and published in March 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Afghanistan continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of its people, especially women, girls, and minorities. The new survey confirms the resilience of Afghanistan’s private sector, which can play a key role in the economic recovery of the country and improving the lives of all Afghans," said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, in a press release on Monday.
 
According to Good, it also shows that firms continue to suffer from impacts of political uncertainty and policy fragmentation, Afghanistan’s isolation from the international financial sector, and reductions in international assistance.
 
"Action is required by the authorities to unlock possibilities for much-needed international economic integration and domestic opportunities for Afghanistan’s private sector," Good added.
 
"This includes increased transparency in public finances and reestablishing central bank independence. With measures like these and continued resilience of businesses, a sustainable private sector-led recovery is possible," Good concluded.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Bilateral relations between the two countries continue to run well. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia-Ecuador Agree to Enhance Bilateral Cooperation

ADB Committed to Supporting Palau's Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Suharso Monoarfa Rejects Sacking as PPP Chairman

Suharso Monoarfa Rejects Sacking as PPP Chairman

English
Suharso Monoarfa
Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Fiji

Indonesian Foreign Minister Visits Fiji

English
diplomacy
Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

Australian PM Congratulates Next British PM Liz Truss

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat <i>Standing Ovation</i> di Venice Film Festival
Hiburan

Film Indonesia Berjudul Autobiography Mendapat Standing Ovation di Venice Film Festival

Prediksi PSG vs Juventus: Waspada Ketajaman Tuan Rumah
Olahraga

Prediksi PSG vs Juventus: Waspada Ketajaman Tuan Rumah

Garap Kelistrikan di Wilayah 3T, PLN Disuntik Modal Pemerintah Rp5 Triliun
Ekonomi

Garap Kelistrikan di Wilayah 3T, PLN Disuntik Modal Pemerintah Rp5 Triliun

Keluarga Desak Pelaku Penganiaya Santri AM Diseret ke Pidana
Nasional

Keluarga Desak Pelaku Penganiaya Santri AM Diseret ke Pidana

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut
Internasional

Laporan Intelijen AS: Rusia Beli Jutaan Roket dan Artileri dari Korut

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang
Pendidikan

Segera Terbitkan Regulasi, Kemenag Harap Kasus Kekerasan Tidak Terulang

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia
Otomotif

Plus Minus Hyundai Stargazer Sebagai Mobil Keluarga Indonesia

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!