Minister Pushes for Public Assistance to Boost Palm Oil Industry in Indonesia

"I hope there would be an act that compels us all to be proud and work together in realizing a strong palm oil agro industry from upstream to downstream and be brave in facing various challenges and obstacles," the minister stated during the launch and review of "Palm for the Country" book and the inauguration of Bogor Agricultural University's Center for Palm Oil Studies on Friday.
He opined that the faculty's establishment was a form of public participation in overseeing the management of palm oil in various aspects in a sustainable manner.
As the largest palm oil producer in the world, Indonesia needs to have an adequate and reliable research center to ensure the sustainability of palm oil, he stated. Thus, construction of the Palm Study Center was expected to be conducted in various other campuses in order to produce applicable policy recommendations related to the optimization of palm oil development.
"This Palm Oil Study Center is expected to be able to provide various studies of palm oil from the social, economic, and environmental aspects, not only upstream but also downstream, so that the added value of palm oil can actually be enjoyed extensively," he remarked.
The other contribution was made by the Bandung Institute of Technology that had conducted research related to the use of palm oil for biodiesel. This effort was expected to be replicated by various other campuses to support the government's efforts to maintain the sustainability of the palm oil industry as a leading commodity that could guarantee food and energy security.
Hartarto also commended the launch of the book "Palm for the Country," deeming it as a form of participation and encouragement from the stakeholders for the development of palm oil by the government.
“I support the publication of the book 'Palm for the Country,' in which this book generally conveys to its readers that palm oil is good and contributes greatly to the Indonesian economy,” he stated.
Palm oil was also one of the sectors that was still able to contribute to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic that impacted the world.
The national economy had shown resilience, with an impressive growth performance that reached 5.44 percent (yoy) in the second quarter of 2022. One of the reasons for this growth performance was exports, which grew by 19.74 percent (yoy), with support from palm oil products as Indonesia's leading commodity.