Retailers predicted milder inflationary pressures in January 2022.
BI's Survey Shows Stronger Retail Sales in November

English Bank Indonesia automotive food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 December 2021 16:38
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey performed by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed how retailers are predicting stronger retail sales in November 2021, with Real Sales Index (RSI) growth accelerating to 10.1% (yoy) to reach a level of 199.7.  
 
"Respondents expected most commodity groups to drive the gains, dominated by Automotive Fuels as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
 
"On a monthly basis, retailers anticipated positive retail sales growth, despite moderating to 2.2% (mtm)," he added.

Several commodity groups recorded improving retail sales performance in November 2021, namely Spare Parts and Accessories as well as Other Household Equipment, on growing private demand. 
 
Meanwhile, respondents forecast weaker retail sales performance for Clothing and Automotive Fuels as a corollary of inclement weather.
 
The Retail Sales Survey also pointed to higher retail sales in October 2021, as confirmed by a Real Sales Index (RSI) of 195.5, with growth moving into positive territory at 3.2% (mtm) after contracting 1.5% (mtm) in September 2021.  
 
Retailers reported stronger sales performance across most commodity groups, led by Other Household Equipment, Spare Parts and Accessories, Clothing as well as Food, Beverages and Tobacco, in response to increasing public activity after the Government relaxed mobility restrictions, supported by orderly distribution and ongoing retail discount programs.  
 
Annually, retail sales reversed the previous 2.2% (yoy) decline to expand 6.5% (yoy) in October 2021, with most commodity groups achieving gains, particularly Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as Automotive Fuels.
 
In terms of prices, retailers predicted milder inflationary pressures in January 2022 due to adequate supply before intensifying in April 2022 given the seasonal spike in demand during Ramadan 1443 H. 
 
Accordingly, the 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) for January 2022 decreased to a level of 125.5 from 128.4 in December 2021, while the 6-month PEI for April 2022 increased to a level of 134.3 from 128.3 in the previous period.
 
(WAH)
