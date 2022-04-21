English  
The growth of new loans was broad based as indicated by a positive WNB across all loan types. (Photo: medcom.id)
New Loans Growth Remained Solid in First Quarter of 2022: BI

English Bank Indonesia economic growth banking
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 April 2022 13:50
Jakarta: The latest Banking Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) indicated new loan disbursements on a quarterly basis to remain solid in the first quarter of 2022 as reflected by the positive weighted net balance (WNB) of 64.8%, despite moderating from 87.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021. 
 
The growth of new loans was broad based as indicated by a positive WNB across all loan types. 
 
In the second quarter of 2022, respondents predicted faster growth, with the corresponding WNB accelerating to 79.0%.

Respondents predicted slightly looser lending standards in the second quarter of 2022, as signalled by a negative Lending Standards Index of -0.4% compared with 3.3% in the previous period. 
 
"Respondents expect lower lending rates to be impose by a number of banks as a factor driving such developments," BI Communication Department Group Head Junanto Herdiawan said in a press release on Thursday.
 
The latest survey also showed how respondents have remained upbeat concerning credit growth moving forward, predicting 9.3% (yoy) in 2022 compared with 5.2% (yoy) in 2021. 
 
This optimism was stoked, amongst others, by supportive economic and monetary conditions together with relatively manageable credit risk.
 
(WAH)
