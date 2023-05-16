Luhut Ensures Local Workers at IWIP Reach 90 Percent

IWIP itself is an Integrated Industrial Area (KIT) located in Central Halmahera Regency, North Maluku. This integrated industrial area is intended to facilitate the processing of minerals and the production of electric vehicle battery components.
"We are building an ecosystem here. We care about the people and also the environment. If you look at the employees here, 90 percent are Indonesian workers. However, technology transfers are still carried out by Chinese and French companies," Luhut said in a written statement, Monday, May 15, 2023.
Improve social lifeLuhut visited IWIP on Friday, 12 May 2023. During his visit, Luhut witnessed the signing of the cooperation commitment between the Central Halmahera Regency Government (Halteng) and IWIP.
Through this collaboration, IWIP continues its commitment to provide support to the Central Halmahera Regency Government to improve social life in Central Halmahera, including the construction of an Industrial Polytechnic, clean water treatment facilities, and improvement of the Lelilef Health Center.
Prior to the signing of this commitment, IWIP had also supplied electricity from its PLTU to Central Halmahera PLN of 5 megawatts (MW). In the non-physical field, IWIP through Weda Bay Nickel also provides support for educational programs through learning mathematics using the top method for children and elementary school teachers.
Luhut also expressed pride in IWIP which according to him had made a significant impact in a short time, especially in improving the economy. "IWIP's presence has succeeded in making a major contribution to North Maluku's economic growth in 2022, reaching 28 percent," he said.
Meanwhile, Pj. Halteng Regent Ikram Malam Sangadji emphasized that nickel industrialization in Central Halmahera must be balanced with social, economic and environmental aspects.
Industrialization must be balanced with socio-economic
"There are a number of things that we are committed to, including environmental management. Several infrastructure development sites have also started land clearing and work will start next week. Hopefully it will be inaugurated in 2024," he hoped.
IWIP Vice President Kevin He welcomed the Acting Regent's plans for several development projects in Halteng. For Kevin, IWIP will continue to be committed to supporting development on Fagogoru Land, including in the fields of education, health and regional development.
"IWIP hopes that this commitment from the regional government can assist IWIP in the licensing process according to their authority, and expects assistance if problems occur that lead to the need for the presence of the regional government," he said.
With a high target investment value, continued Kevin, it certainly shows IWIP's presence in providing benefits to accelerate the pace of the national economy. (Kevin Omar Schreiber)