Gaming Has Huge Potential to Contribute to Indonesian Economy: Minister

English game creative economy indonesian economy
Antara • 22 October 2021 16:58
Jakarta: Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno believes that gaming in future has vast potential for contributing to Indonesia's economy, as it will create several jobs in the creative economy sector.
 
Uno, concurrently the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency head, affirmed that it is the parents' responsibility to mentor and guide their children as well as make them responsible, especially in terms of time management.
 
"Before I was active in e-sport, I used to think that gaming has a negative impact," Uno noted on his @sandiuno Instagram account here on Friday.

"However, after I explored it further, especially since I have a nine year old, I observed that gaming has many benefits as long as we manage it well," he remarked.
 
Earlier, Uno encouraged the development of games and applications in Malang City, East Java, due to the vast potential of the gaming and application industry there.
 
"This can be seen through the movement of the creative economy players, who are active both at the national and international level," Uno noted while acting as a speaker at a game development event in Latar Ijen, Malang, East Java, recently.
 
Furthermore, Uno affirmed that his ministry was keen to improve the capacity of creative economy players and push for a policy from the Malang Raya government that supports creative economy, as this sector has created 20 million jobs.
 
Uno also invited all creative economy players to maintain their spirits in the efforts to recover and stabilize the economy by optimally utilizing facilities, infrastructure, and information technology, so that it would create a positive change. 

 
(WAH)
