English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

President Jokowi Calls for Shared Understanding of Global Turmoil

English president joko widodo food energy global economy finance
Antara • 23 June 2022 20:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pressed for shared understanding from all parties over the current world economic and political turmoil that had disrupted global supply chains and triggered a potential food and energy crisis.
 
Jokowi made the statement when he received the 2021 Central Government Financial Report (LHP LKPP) at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, Thursday.
 
"This situation must become our common understanding. We must have the same feelings to prepare the right response and policies at all levels of state institutions," Jokowi remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The president noted that the current and future challenges would not be easier since Indonesia was still facing an uncertain situation that had made it all the more important to always stay vigilant.
 
"The global economic and political situation right now is very volatile. We have not recovered from the impact of COVID-19, and we are already facing a conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has disrupted the supply chain in the global economy," he pointed out.
 
The turmoil in the global situation affected the global economy in terms of the inflation and the potential for food and energy crises faced by all countries.
 
The head of state urged all parties to understand the current global economic and political turmoil to take the right step in formulating the policies.
 
Some of the appropriate policies to be implemented at this time include increasing domestic product spending to boost money circulation in the country, according to Jokowi.
 
"We have to maximize our own strength, especially the power of domestic spending. We have prepared a budget amounting to Rp526 trillion for the central government, Rp535 trillion for regional governments, and Rp420 trillion for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). The number is not small. It will have a significant impact if we spend it on domestic purchases," he emphasized.
 
In addition, industrialization and downstreaming of natural resources should be intensified in order to create added economic value and expand employment opportunities, Jokowi remarked.
 
"Build a processing industry from raw to semi-finished goods, or if possible, into finished goods. It will create a multiplier effect, not only in (terms of the) value but also in employment," he stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Governor Urges Companies to Work Together in Managing Waste

Jakarta Governor Urges Companies to Work Together in Managing Waste

English
jakarta
Indonesia to Restrict Livestock Movement to Thwart FMD Transmission

Indonesia to Restrict Livestock Movement to Thwart FMD Transmission

English
indonesian government
Paspampres to Ensure President Jokowi's Security during Ukraine, Russia Visit

Paspampres to Ensure President Jokowi's Security during Ukraine, Russia Visit

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Anies Minta Pengelola Kawasan Usaha Profesional Mengolah Sampah
Nasional

Anies Minta Pengelola Kawasan Usaha Profesional Mengolah Sampah

Kedah FC Tanpa Beban Lawan Bali United di Laga Perdana
Olahraga

Kedah FC Tanpa Beban Lawan Bali United di Laga Perdana

Lebih dari 121 Ribu Wajib Pajak Ikut PPS Setor ke Negara Rp28,02 Triliun
Ekonomi

Lebih dari 121 Ribu Wajib Pajak Ikut PPS Setor ke Negara Rp28,02 Triliun

4 Orang Terluka dalam Insiden Penikaman di Selandia Baru
Internasional

4 Orang Terluka dalam Insiden Penikaman di Selandia Baru

Tutup Usia, Rima Melati: Saya Berdoa Bisa Kembali Bersama Frans Tumbuan
Hiburan

Tutup Usia, Rima Melati: Saya Berdoa Bisa Kembali Bersama Frans Tumbuan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi
Pendidikan

LTMPT Pastikan Penyebar Soal UTBK-SBMPTN 2022 Didiskualifikasi

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022
Otomotif

Waduh, Daihatsu Cuma Distribusikan 60 Unit Xenia Selama Mei 2022

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan
Teknologi

Kominfo Ancam Blokir Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, dan Instagram Bulan Depan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!