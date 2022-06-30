Kyiv: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a wide range of issues during their meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.
First of all, attention was paid to lifting the Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports and resuming the export of domestic agricultural products in full.
According to Zelenskyy, Russia is blackmailing the world with hunger.
"It blocked the supply of food from Ukraine, which played a stabilizing role for the world market," Zelenskyy said in a joint statement to the media after the meeting.
"Tens of millions of tons of grain from Ukraine should reach consumers, in particular the people of Indonesia," he stressed.
The leaders also discussed the prospects for post-war reconstruction of our state.
"I invite Indonesia, Indonesian companies, specialists to join the implementation of this project - the largest economic project of our time in Europe," said Zelenskyy.
The Indonesian President and his entourage traveled to Ukraine after attending the G7 Summit in Germany earlier this week.
The Indonesian Head of State is also scheduled to visit Russia to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the end of his European tour this week.