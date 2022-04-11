English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
A lot of subsidized diesel fuel is used for industrial activities. (Photo: medcom.id)
A lot of subsidized diesel fuel is used for industrial activities. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Industry Players Should Use Non-Subsidized Diesel Fuel: Energy Minister

English fuel energy oil and gas
Antara • 11 April 2022 16:59
Jakarta: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif has urged industry players in commercial business to use non-subsidized diesel fuel after he came across industries that used subsidized diesel fuel.
 
"A lot of subsidized diesel fuel is used for industrial activities. This causes a scarcity of subsidized diesel fuels in the community," Tasrif noted in a statement
 
Over the past week, the minister had conducted inspections in several areas from Kalimantan to Sumatra to monitor the service and distribution of fuel in the community.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


During the inspection, he ensured that the fuel stock at the gas station was sufficient during Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr this year. In fact, the long line of vehicles queuing up for fuel was slowly reduced.
 
Currently, there is a fairly large price change since globally, the price of oil, which is the raw material for fuel, has increased significantly, Tasrif noted.
 
"This cannot be controlled because world oil prices are currently increasing very high. We must be able to allocate this fuel subsidy while disciplining the community to buy fuels based on their rights," he stated.
 
The government will strive to control the sale of diesel fuel by taking firm steps against anyone found wrongfully using subsidized fuel.
 
The government also issued an appeal by affixing a sticker forbidding trucks that are not entitled to use subsidized diesel fuel at gas stations as part of the steps to disseminate information to the community.
 
State-owned oil company PT Pertamina also strives to control the use of subsidized fuel by necessitating the use of a control card for every subsidized diesel fuel purchase. Later, the control card will be used to record the purchase of subsidized diesel.
 

The card includes the vehicle registration number and the type of vehicle. For every purchase of subsidized diesel at a gas station, the officer will record the type of vehicle, license plate number, and the number of purchases.
 
Another step taken is to regulate the purchasing hours of subsidized diesel services at gas stations as well as prohibit queues before these service hours. If there is a misuse of subsidized diesel fuel, then the police and regional Transportation Service will take strict action against the perpetrators of the abuse and will impose sanctions on the operators and distributors.
 
Another effort is to monitor the fuel stock through the Command Center. In coordination with law enforcement and local governments, Pertamina has also formed a Ramadan & Eid al-Fitr (RAFi) task force and prepared various additional services in the form of standby gas stations, standby tank cars, motorists, pocket gas stations, and rest areas equipped with health facilities for the Eid al-Fitr homecoming.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
New OJK Commissioners Urged to Solve Problems in Insurance Industry

New OJK Commissioners Urged to Solve Problems in Insurance Industry

English
DPR RI
Car Sales in March Reached 98,524 Units: Gaikindo

Car Sales in March Reached 98,524 Units: Gaikindo

English
automotive
Police Deploy 5,626 Joint Personnel to Secure Students' Rally in Jakarta

Police Deploy 5,626 Joint Personnel to Secure Students' Rally in Jakarta

English
police
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Vanessa Khong Dapat Duit Rp1,1 Miliar dan Tanah Senilai Rp7,8 Miliar dari Indra Kenz
Nasional

Vanessa Khong Dapat Duit Rp1,1 Miliar dan Tanah Senilai Rp7,8 Miliar dari Indra Kenz

Ekonomi Negara Berkembang di Eropa dan Asia Tengah Terimbas Perang Rusia-Ukraina
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Negara Berkembang di Eropa dan Asia Tengah Terimbas Perang Rusia-Ukraina

Marc Marquez Mencuri Perhatian di MotoGP Amerika
Olahraga

Marc Marquez Mencuri Perhatian di MotoGP Amerika

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata
Internasional

Ukraina Bersiap untuk Serangan Rusia, Serukan Lebih Banyak Dukungan Senjata

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T
Otomotif

Bungkus, IIMS 2022 Bukukan Nilai Transaksi Rp2,8 T

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar
Hiburan

Selain Will Smith, 5 Bintang Film dan Sineas Top Ini Juga Dilarang Ikut Oscar

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia
Pendidikan

Bidang Studi Manajemen UGM Masuk Peringkat ke-153 Terbaik Dunia

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer
Teknologi

Gandeng Insurtech Igloo, Dana Sediakan Asuransi Khusus Gamer

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!