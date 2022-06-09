Jakarta: Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi reviewed the implementation of the distribution system of closed loop for the people's bulk cooking oil (MGCR) program to ensure the program was right on target.
Distribution is conducted by retail and logistics service businesses (PUJLE) using an application. This time, Trade Minister Lutfi reviewed the implementation of the program at Ciputat Market, South Tangerang, Banten.
“Through the application of digital technology, the government ensures that the distribution of bulk cooking oil can be controlled. Consumers, who will buy cooking oil, must show an ID card with a maximum purchase of two liters per day. This is to ensure that the bulk cooking oil program is right on target," the trade minister noted in a statement here on Thursday.
The minister stated that there were 17 thousand people's markets in Indonesia. This means that with sales of 10 thousand points, the closed loop system would be able to reach 65 percent of the markets.
"Thus, in a place, with a dense population, consumers are expected to get bulk cooking oil according to the highest retail price (HET) at a distance of approximately 2-5 km. The distribution process is monitored and maintained through the application of technology to ensure people in need of it can get bulk cooking oil at an affordable price,” Lutfi explained.
Moreover, the minister checked the prices and supplies of basic necessities. Prices for some basic necessities have gradually fallen as compared to those during Eid, except for horticultural products.
“The increase in (the prices of) horticultural products, especially chili, is due to the high rainfall in some areas. It is hoped that the price would drop soon, as the harvest is expected to be conducted in the next few weeks. The government continues to ensure that there is sufficient stock of basic necessities, so that people can avail affordable prices,” Trade Minister Lutfi stated.
Trade Minister Lutfi earlier inspected the implementation of the program at Pasar Kampung Ambon, East Jakarta, on Tuesday (June 7).
During this visit, Trade Minister Lutfi directly inspected the supply availability and affordability of the MGCR program in the network of closed loop PUJLE.
Meanwhile, one of the retail traders of cooking oil at the Ciputat market, Wati Ana, stated that this program is hugely beneficial for traders in the market.
According to Ana, through this program, the supply of bulk cooking oil where it is sold is always available at affordable prices, so it can meet the buyer demands.
On the other hand, Dede Rohman, one of the consumers of bulk cooking oil in the Ciputat Market, stated that this program is immensely helpful for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Rohman noted that the affordable price of bulk cooking oil can reduce the production costs, so that the budget can be diverted to meet other needs. He expressed optimism that this program would continue to be implemented.